Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Automatic Data Processing, Inc.    ADP

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

(ADP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Automatic Data Processing : ADP Authorized to Purchase $5 Billion of its Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:22pm EST

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) authorized the purchase of $5 billion of its common stock, Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer, announced today.

This authorization replaces in its entirety the previous 2015 authorization to purchase up to 25 million shares of common stock.  ADP had approximately 433 million common shares outstanding as of October 30, 2019.  

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.  Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, LLC.

Copyright © 2019 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

ADP-Investor Relations

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-authorized-to-purchase-5-billion-of-its-common-stock-300956910.html

SOURCE ADP, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING,
05:22pAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Authorized to Purchase $5 Billion of its Common ..
PR
08:54aAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 15.2%
DJ
08:31aAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Increases Cash Dividend; Marks 45th Consecutive ..
PR
11/04AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
10/31AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Extends Workforce Management Market Leadership w..
PU
10/30AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
10/30AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : U.S. Private Sector Added 125,000 Jobs in October
DJ
10/30ADP NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT REPORT : Private Sector Employment Increased by 125,000 ..
PR
10/30AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Backs Main Fiscal Year Guidance, Lowers Adjusted..
DJ
10/30AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP's Revenue Rises Along With Profit
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group