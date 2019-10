By Allison Prang



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reaffirmed the main components of its 2020 estimates and lowered its adjusted effective tax rate expectation.

ADP expects an adjusted effective tax rate to 23.3%, down from 23.8%.

It still expects revenue to climb between 6% and 7% and for earnings to rise between 14% and 16%. It still expects adjusted earnings to rise between 12% and 14%.

