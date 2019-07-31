Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Automatic Data Processing    ADP

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING

(ADP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Automatic Data Processing : ADP Beats 4Q Earnings Estimates; Gives 2020 Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:35am EDT

By Michael Tobin

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

The online payroll and human resources solutions company reported a profit of $475.5 million, or $1.09 a share, compared with $140.9 million, or 32 cents a share, a year prior. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated earnings of $1.10 a share.

ADP attributed the earnings growth to last year's $365 million pre-tax charge associated with ADP's Voluntary Early Retirement Program and other company initiatives.

ADP had adjusted earnings of $1.14 a share, compared with 99 cents a share in the prior year period. Analysts expected adjusted earnings of $1.13 a share.

The company had $3.5 billion in revenue, compared with $3.32 billion during last year's fourth quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $3.50 billion.

For the full-year 2020, ADP guided for revenue growth of 6% to 7% and earnings growth of 14% to 16%. The company guided for adjusted earnings growth of 12% to 14%.

Write to Michael Tobin at michael.tobin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING
07:35aAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Beats 4Q Earnings Estimates; Gives 2020 Outlook
DJ
07:22aADP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
PR
06:58aAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
07/24AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : U.S. Wage Growth, for Second Quarter 2019, Accelerat..
PR
07/24AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : July 2019 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small..
PR
07/19AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : NelsonHall and Everest Group Name ADP a Leader in Re..
PU
07/18AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Provides Tech, Services and Administrative Relie..
PU
07/18ADP CANADA NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT REPOR : Employment in Canada Increased by 30,400 ..
AQ
07/11MEDIA ALERT : June 2019 ADP Canada National Employment Report to be released on ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 173 M
EBIT 2019 3 144 M
Net income 2019 2 307 M
Finance 2019 172 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,05x
EV / Sales2020 4,66x
Capitalization 71 813 M
Chart AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING
Duration : Period :
Automatic Data Processing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 165,50  $
Last Close Price 165,00  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos A. Rodriguez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Jan Siegmund Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Independent Director
Eric C. Fast Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.84%71 813
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION32.74%132 793
ACCENTURE38.75%124 657
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.11%118 769
VMWARE, INC.29.24%72 524
INFOSYS LTD20.30%49 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group