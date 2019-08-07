Log in
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING

(ADP)
Automatic Data Processing : ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

08/07/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 79 cents per share payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll.  Informed by data and designed for people.  Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2019 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

ADP-Investor Relations

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-300898180.html

SOURCE ADP, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
