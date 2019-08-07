Automatic Data Processing : ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 79 cents per share payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.



