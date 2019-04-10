Automatic Data Processing : ADP Launches Identity Services Automation with Google Cloud Identity to Simplify User Lifecycle Management

ROSELAND, N.J., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced an integration with Cloud Identity and G Suite, enabling customers to unite their HR and identity solutions to conveniently and securely simplify user lifecycle management.

Delivering new automation to the provisioning/deprovisioning workflow while simultaneously reducing the total number of accounts for employees, this collaboration delivers the peace of mind of a leading security solution with the productivity of a streamlined experience.

ADP works to anticipate, shape and define the future of work, helping over 700,000 businesses empower their employees. With this integration, ADP is taking a step forward to help IT administrators and HR professionals reduce manual work and gain new insights into organizational data.

In a typical workplace, there is a lag between employee hire and effectiveness that is largely due to the burden of provisioning. By moving employees to different departments or through promotions, organizations can experience a similar lag. When it comes to termination, there are increased data privacy and security concerns that come with a delay in removing security credentials. Data sync eliminates these issues through automated provisioning/deprovisioning, removing barriers to productivity and exposure to vulnerabilities.

"Thanks to this integration with Google Cloud Identity, our mutual customers can now realize measurable business benefits in productivity, end user satisfaction, compliance and security," said Frank Villavicencio, CPO for Access & Identity Management at ADP. "As we pave the way for next generation HCM, it's essential that HR and IT systems work together to strike the right balance between security and convenience to support a highly distributed and mobile workforce."

Mutual ADP and Google Cloud customers can expect this integration to take effect in the coming months.

To learn more about Cloud Identity, read Google Cloud's blog post .

About ADP (NASDAQ-ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, LLC.

Copyright © 2019 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-launches-identity-services-automation-with-google-cloud-identity-to-simplify-user-lifecycle-management-300830056.html

SOURCE ADP, LLC