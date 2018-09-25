ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Mother® magazine has recognized ADP® as one of the 2018 "100 Best Companies" for its outstanding leadership in creating progressive programs and benefits that advance and support working mothers. The 100 Best Companies are featured in the October/November issue of Working Mother and on workingmother.com.

"Working Mothers are a vital part of our workplace and our community. Whether you aspire to a C-suite role or simply want to be the best at whatever your chosen career path happens to be, ADP is committed to your success personally and professionally," said Rita Mitjans, Chief Diversity and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at ADP. "In addition to providing comprehensive benefits that support working moms, we established policies that support pay equity and advancement of women in leadership such as eliminating prior salary history questions from the recruiting process and establishing women-in-leadership goals tied to executive compensation. ADP is proud of our progress and excited to once again be recognized as a 2018 Working Mother 100 Best Company."

In addition to this recognition, ADP named Dianne Greene the company's 2018 Working Mother of the Year. An inclusive leader who is a provider at heart, Dianne's 13-year career path at ADP led her to her current role as general manager of the ADP Norfolk location, home to more than 1,100 associates. Embodying the belief that every person counts, Dianne mentors her associates to provide them with the tools for success and ensures they understand the value of their contributions. Dianne will be recognized at the 100 Best Companies Gala Awards Dinner on October 9, 2018, in New York City.

"Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies and shine a spotlight on the Top 10 Companies for the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers," says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "The programs and policies for working parents created by all of the 100 Best set a standard of excellence, and we applaud them for continuing to innovate and address the needs of this important talent sector."

For more information on how ADP is advancing employee success and promoting leadership among associates, visit the ADP Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

The complete list of the 2018 Working Mother 100 Best Companies can be found here: 2018 "100 Best Companies."

About ADP (NASDAQ-ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo and ADP A more human resource are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 ADP, LLC.

About the Methodology

The 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2017 data.

About Working Mother Media

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute, the National Association for Female Executives and Diversity Best Practices are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

ADP-Media

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-named-to-2018-working-mother-100-best-companies-list-300718455.html

SOURCE ADP, LLC