Automatic Data Processing : ADP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP® (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management solutions, today announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results along with its updated fiscal 2019 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release is also furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

Supplemental financial information including schedules of quarterly and full year reportable segment revenues and earnings for fiscal years 2017 and 2018, as well as quarterly details of the fiscal 2019 results from the client funds extended investment strategy, are posted to ADP's website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are accessible at the same website.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource. is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2019 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

ADP - Media

ADP logo. (PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2019-results-300786350.html

SOURCE ADP, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
