AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.

(ADP)
Automatic Data Processing : Authorized Purchase of Up to $5 Billion in Common Stock

11/12/2019 | 05:57pm EST

By Maria Armental

Automatic Data Processing Inc.'s board approved spending up to $5 billion to buy back the company's stock, the company said Tuesday.

The $5 billion stock repurchase approval replaces a 2015 authorization to buy up to 25 million shares of common stock. As of Sept. 30, it had about 8.1 million shares left under that authorization, according to a securities filing.

ADP had approximately 433 million common shares outstanding as of Oct. 30.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

