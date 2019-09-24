Automatic Data Processing : NelsonHall Names ADP a Leader in 2019 Next Generation HCM Technology NEAT for Both Mid/Large and Small Market Segments

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that NelsonHall, a global business process outsourcing and IT services analyst firm, recognized the company as a Leader in its 2019 Next Generation HCM Technology Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report.

NelsonHall's NEAT is an evaluation tool buyers can use to evaluate vendors at the onset of the vendor selection process. The scoring is based on a combination of analyst assessment and feedback from interviewing vendor clients. Positioning as a "Leader" is based on vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

"ADP has consistently shown a strong commitment to innovation, supported by leadership vision and a defined roadmap with steady investments in HCM solutions," said Pete Tiliakos, principal analyst at NelsonHall. "The company is focused on bringing to market next-generation HCM capabilities and digital enablers, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into its solutions. For these reasons, along with its predictive analytics and sophisticated benchmarking, we identified ADP as a Leader for the second year in a row."

"We are proud to be recognized by NelsonHall once again as a leader in next generation HCM technology," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of global product and technology at ADP. "ADP has a deep history of designing for people and introducing innovative solutions that have transformed the world of work. Through continuous advancement, we have built a comprehensive portfolio of cloud-based solutions that span the employee lifecycle, with the ability to be tailored to all market segments from small business to global enterprise."

ADP was recognized for its portfolio of extended HR BPaaS services, which encompass HCM technology, HR outsourcing services, and HR transformation consulting and advisory support, including process optimization and change management services. NelsonHall also recognized the company's extensive multi-country payroll experience with capability to support across 140 countries and its open HCM approach through its ADP Marketplace, which allows clients to leverage a broad range of service providers and applications.

In addition to ADP's Leadership position in the NelsonHall Next Generation HCM Technology NEAT, NelsonHall has also recognized ADP as a Leader in its latest Next Generation Payroll and RPO NEAT reports.

To access the NelsonHall Next Generation HCM Technology NEAT report covering ADP's HCM technology and performance, please visit here for Small Market and here for Mid/Large Market.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services with analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe. NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

