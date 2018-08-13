Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Automatic Data Processing    ADP

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING (ADP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Grovo : Empowers Small and Midsize Businesses with Enterprise-Grade Learning and Development Integrated with ADP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grovo, the world's leading Microlearning solution, today released a key integration with human capital management leader ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) that enables HR leaders to easily drive business-critical initiatives through targeted, effective learning opportunities. Using Grovo's new integration, ADP clients can easily and automatically deliver targeted, modern learning directly to employees and teams, allowing HR teams at small and medium-sized businesses to leverage proven L&D content to foster employee productivity and success. Companies looking to create world-class HR organizations can now access the Grovo integration through ADP Marketplace to help address key business issues like faster employee onboarding, leadership development, unconscious bias training, and effective compliance programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Grovo)

The Grovo Connector for ADP Workforce Now® is available on ADP Marketplace today. The seamless integration syncs employee data between Grovo and their ADP platform to automatically create, update, or remove employee profiles in Grovo, saving HR teams time while letting them provide value across the organization. With automated learning campaigns tied to ADP employee user data, companies benefit from immediate, effortless delivery of the right Grovo Microlearning® lessons to the right employees, in the flow of their work day for maximum impact.

"Grovo continues to create opportunities for organizations of all sizes to support and empower employee growth by building more out-of-the-box integrations that connect our Microlearning content and platform with the systems they already use today," said Steven Carpenter, CEO at Grovo. "ADP is essentially the global system of record for some of today's leading HR organizations, and we're excited about the value our integration provides these businesses in making targeted, effective L&D capabilities a central, easy-to-administer part of their HR organization."

Leading businesses of all sizes choose Grovo because it delivers a modern learning library built with a proprietary Microlearning framework that offers employees high-quality, single-concept, mixed-media lessons that fit within the flow of their work day. With over 2,000 lessons and up to 92% completion rates, Grovo Microlearning® lessons – focusing on everything from first-time manager training to increasingly pressing business needs like compliance or combating sexual harassment – are crafted to help employees naturally learn new skills and behaviors over time to promote improved business outcomes.

ADP Marketplace is an online storefront designed to help employers create HR ecosystems for their companies using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process.

To find out how the Grovo Microlearning® solution fits within your HR system to serve your business, visit grovo.com/partnership/adp or the ADP Marketplace.

About Grovo
Grovo is the world's leading Microlearning solution, providing modern learning that employees actually like. Grovo helps L&D teams engage employees and drive their business forward by delivering a constantly evolving library of customizable Microlearning lessons through an easy-to-use platform. Hundreds of companies of all sizes, from PepsiCo and Gap Inc. to Bitly and Magellan Health, trust Grovo to onboard employees faster, deepen their leadership bench, enable customer-facing teams, re-envision compliance programs and build inclusive, mission-driven cultures. Established in 2010 with offices in San Francisco and NYC, Grovo is backed by investors including Accel Partners and Costanoa Ventures. Learn more at grovo.com.

Media Contact
Hilary McQuaide
press@grovo.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grovo-empowers-small-and-midsize-businesses-with-enterprise-grade-learning-and-development-integrated-with-adp-300695546.html

SOURCE Grovo


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING
05:02pGROVO : Empowers Small and Midsize Businesses with Enterprise-Grade Learning and..
PR
08/09MEDIA ALERT : July 2018 ADP Canada National Employment Report to be released on ..
AQ
08/03AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/02AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/02AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : Report
CO
08/02AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : Dividends
CO
08/01AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP 4Q Earnings Fall on Charge, But Beats on Adjuste..
DJ
08/01ADP NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT REPORT : Private Sector Employment Increased by 219,000 ..
PR
08/01ADP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:50aPershing Square (Bill Ackman) 2018 Interim Financial Statements 
08/12GENERAL DYNAMICS : Buy This Military Contractor For Great Total Return 
08/10Credit Suisse initiates ADP at 16% upside 
08/09Pershing Square Holdings reports YTD net return of 12.7% 
08/08OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Buy This Income REIT Because Of 3 Things - Manageme.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.