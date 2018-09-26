Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Automatic Data Processing    ADP

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING (ADP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Widening the Gap: ADP Data Shows Wage Inequality Worsens for Women When Bonus Pay is Considered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to findings from the Rethinking Gender Pay Inequity in a More Transparent World study released by the ADP Research Institute® today, a larger proportion of women begin their career at a lower wage compared to men.  By following the career paths of male and female exempt new hires who stayed with the same company from the third quarter of 2010 until the end of 2016, the ADP Research Institute found that women, on average, are paid 17 percent ($15,000) less in base salary than men.  However, when factoring in the gender pay gap for incentive pay (69 percent), the total earnings pay gap widens to 19 percent ($18,500).  

"We're looking at pay equity in a very unique manner," said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute.  "By studying both salary and bonus pay between genders at the time of hire and after six years of tenure within the same firms, we found that the overall pay gap between men and women worsens due to disparity in bonuses.  Additionally, while it has been believed part of the wage disparity is due to women assuming the role of family caregiver and therefore prompted to leave the workforce, the findings show there is minimal evidence women are more likely to quit their job compared to men."

Differing Gaps Exist Across Age Groups:

When categorizing new hires by age and income, women ages 20 to 30 with a low starting salary had near-equal base pay of men; however, the base salary gap worsened for females after six years.  Additionally, when bonus is factored in, young women fared the worst with a 21 percent less bonus-to-base ratio compared to their male counterparts.  

However, for the 40-50 age group, men and women started their careers with almost no base salary gap for all income groups, and women did well keeping up with men in base salary growth for the next six years.  In fact, in most groups, they closed the base salary gap.  The disparity here is with incentive pay, especially with the lower income group.  In the $40,000 to $60,000 income range, female workers received an average bonus of 8.5 percent, whereas men received 11.4 percent—a gap of 74 percent.

Pay Gaps Fluctuate Across Industries:

When looking across industries, incentive pay made some very distinct impacts.  Women working in the Information sector make 7 percent more in bonus to base ratio than men, which lessened their overall gap in total earnings.  In contrast, women in the Finance and Real Estate industry are earning 21 percent less in their bonus to base ratio compared to men.  The industry has the largest pay gap for women with and without incentive pay.  

The average bonus amount for women was less than two-thirds of the amount paid to men who had equivalent base pay, age, and tenure.  This incentive pay disparity was observed across all age, salary, and industry groups from moment of hire and persisted throughout the six-year study window.

About the Rethinking Gender Pay Inequity in a More Transparent World Report  
The Rethinking Gender Pay Inequity in a More Transparent World study gives an unprecedented look at gender pay inequity to determine the relative contributions of recruiting, base pay, and incentive pay to an overall gender pay disparity across the U.S. workforce.  The study took an anonymous sample of men and women—newly hired into exempt salaried positions, in the third quarter of 2010—and tracked their base pay, incentive pay, and average total income through December 2016.  The study examined disparities in base pay and incentive pay between genders both at time of hire and after six years of tenure within the same organization.  For more information about the report, please visit https://www.adp.com/tools-and-resources/adp-research-institute/insights/insight-item-detail.aspx?id=980AB372-B3B7-4AB4-A054-D0CED95059B0.

About ADP (NASDAQ-ADP)
Powerful technology plus a human touch.   Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people.  HR.  Talent.   Benefits.  Payroll.  Compliance.  Working together to build a better workforce.   For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, ADP A more human resource and ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC.   All other marks are the property of their respective owners. 

Copyright © 2018 ADP, LLC.

ADP - Media

Rethinking Gender Pay Inequity in a More Transparent World - Pay Gaps for Women by Industry, ADP Research Institute(r)

 

ADP A more human resource (PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widening-the-gap-adp-data-shows-wage-inequality-worsens-for-women-when-bonus-pay-is-considered-300718734.html

SOURCE ADP, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING
02:31pWIDENING THE GAP : ADP Data Shows Wage Inequality Worsens for Women When Bonus P..
PR
02:16pAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : September 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP ..
PR
09/25AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP® Named to 2018 Working Mother "100 Best Companie..
PR
09/25INFOR : Announces New Global Partnership with ADP
PR
09/20ADP CANADA NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT REPOR : Employment in Canada Increased by 13,600 ..
AQ
09/20ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on October 31, 20..
GL
09/13MEDIA ALERT : August 2018 ADP Canada National Employment Report to be released o..
AQ
09/13AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Takes Home 'Awesome New Tech' Award For Record-B..
PR
09/12AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP® Explores Global Payroll and the Future of Pay a..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Square talks new payroll app 
09/17WALT DISNEY : Content Is The Driver And Dividend Increase Expected In November 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/10DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : A Growing REIT In The Computer Sector 
09/04Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.