AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP

(AFCC)
Automotive Finco : Announces April 2019 Cash Dividend

03/18/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

March 18, 2019

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces April 2019 Cash Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO March 18, 2019 - Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX-V: AFCC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.0171/common share ($0.205/common share on an annual basis) to be paid on April 30, 2019 to the shareholders of record as of
March 29, 2019. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the board of directors' continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp ('AFCC') is a high growth specialty finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. Through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC has exposure to a business providing long term, debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships across the globe, with an initial focus on Canada. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector. For further information please refer to AFCC's website: www.autofincocorp.com.

For further information please contact:

Kuldeep Billan, Email: kbillan@autofincocorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in AFCC's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. AFCC does not undertake to update any forward looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Automotive Finco Corp. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 21:44:03 UTC
