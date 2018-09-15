Log in
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP
Automotive Finco : Announces October 2018 Cash Dividend

09/15/2018

September 14, 2018

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces October 2018 Cash Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO September 14, 2018 - Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX-V: AFCC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.0171/common share ($0.205/common share on an annual basis) to be paid on October 31, 2018 to the shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the board of directors' continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp ('AFCC') is a high growth specialty finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. Through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC has exposure to a business providing long term, debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships across the globe, with an initial focus on Canada. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector. For further information please refer to AFCC's website: www.autofincocorp.com.

For further information please contact:

Kuldeep Billan, Email: kbillan@autofincocorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in AFCC's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. AFCC does not undertake to update any forward looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Automotive Finco Corp. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 07:37:01 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 8,02 M
EBIT 2018 7,11 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 24,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,34x
EV / Sales 2019 8,36x
Capitalization 42,8 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,25  CAD
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
Kuldeep Billan Chief Executive Officer
Farhad Abasov Chairman
Shannon C. Penney Chief Financial Officer
Curtis W. Johansson Independent Director
Kail Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP33
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC22.61%1 426
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS7.96%1 084
DRAPER ESPRIT40.49%695
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%366
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.06%182
