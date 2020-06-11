Log in
Automotive Finco : Files Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020

06/11/2020 | 07:38am EDT
May 29, 2020 Automotive Finco Corp. Files Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020

TORONTO, ONTARIO May 29, 2020 - Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX-V: AFCC.V) (the 'Company') today announced that it has filed condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The statements together with the Management Discussion and Analysis can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp ('AFCC') is a high growth specialty finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. Through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, the Company has exposure to a business providing long term, debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships across the globe, with an initial focus on Canada. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector. For further information please refer to the Company's website: www.autofincocorp.com.

For further information please contact:

Kuldeep Billan, Email: kbillan@autofincocorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in AFCC's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. AFCC does not undertake to update any forward looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Automotive Finco Corp. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 11:37:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 4,68 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net income 2019 -0,06 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net cash 2019 43,4 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 -174x
Yield 2019 11,8%
Capitalization 31,7 M 23,7 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,87x
EV / Sales 2019 -2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Kuldeep Billan Chief Executive Officer
Farhad Abasov Chairman
Shannon C. Penney Chief Financial Officer
Curtis W. Johansson Independent Director
Kail Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP.-16.67%24
