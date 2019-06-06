Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Automotive Holdings Group Ltd    AHG   AU000000AHG5

AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD

(AHG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/06
2.84 AUD   +0.71%
05:13aAUTOMOTIVE : Sale of motorcycle business
PU
05/15MORGAN STANLEY : rates APE as Equal-weight
AQ
05/01Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Automotive : SALE OF MOTORCYCLE BUSINESS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:13am EDT

Automotive Holdings Group Limited

21 Old Aberdeen Place

West Perth WA 6005

www.ahgir.com.au

ABN 35 111 470 038

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

6thJune 2019

SALE OF MOTORCYCLE BUSINESS

Automotive Holdings Group Limited (ASX: AHG) advises shareholders the Company has agreed to sell its interest in Motorcycle Distributors Australia Pty Ltd (MDA) to the Austrian-based company KTM Sportmotorcycles GmbH (KTMS).

AHG currently owns a 74% interest in MDA and its subsidiaries which import and distribute KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles across Australia and New Zealand. KTMS holds 26% of the business and will assume 100% ownership on completion of the sale.

The trading result for the MDA business in the ten months to the end of April 2019 was a PBT loss of ~$1.4 million.

The transaction values the total business at approximately $18 million. The final consideration and cash proceeds to AHG (for its 74% share) will be subject to determination of working capital and other asset valuations at settlement, expected in July 2019.

It is not expected to impact the current takeover bid from AP Eagers.

ENDS

Corporate:

Media:

David Rowland

David Christison

Company Secretary

Group Executive Corporate Communications

Mobile: 0421 661 613

Mobile: 0418 959 817

Email: drowland@ahg.com.au

Email: dchristison@ahg.com.au

Disclaimer

Automotive Holdings Group Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 09:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP
05:13aAUTOMOTIVE : Sale of motorcycle business
PU
05/15MORGAN STANLEY : rates APE as Equal-weight
AQ
05/01Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight
AQ
05/01AP EAGERS : ACCC reviews first merger authorisation application
AQ
04/07Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight
AQ
02/19AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018AUTOMOTIVE : Slowing New Car Sales Dent Auto Holdings
AQ
2018AUTOMOTIVE : Trading update ahead of 2018 agm
PU
2018AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018AUTOMOTIVE : 2018 full year results announcement
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 484 M
EBIT 2019 97,6 M
Net income 2019 -189 M
Debt 2019 1 190 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 935 M
Chart AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Automotive Holdings Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,32  AUD
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John McConnell Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Adam Irving Chief Financial Officer
Eugene Kavanagh Chief Information Officer
Giovanni Groppoli Independent Non-Executive Director
Howard John Critchley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD80.77%662
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED28.26%5 764
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.10.86%3 714
AUTONATION, INC.19.55%3 659
INCHCAPE9.52%3 068
MONRO INC23.77%2 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About