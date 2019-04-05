AutoNation : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Friday, April 26, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on Friday, April 26, 2019. Carl Liebert, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Cheryl Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 888-769-8515 (password: AutoNation) or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com. The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations." A playback of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 26, 2019 through May 17, 2019, by calling 888-676-2672 (password 8698).

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions, is transforming the automotive industry. As of March 31, 2019, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit investors.autonation.com, www.autonation.com, www.autonationdrive.com, www.twitter.com/CeoLiebert, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-announces-first-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-and-audio-webcast-scheduled-for-friday-april-26-2019-300825121.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.