AutoNation : Announces Give Love Drive Pink Tour to Celebrate Partnership with Multi-Platinum Pop Artist Andy Grammer and Commitment to Drive Pink

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today announced the kick-off of its coast to coast Give Love Drive Pink tour. The tour celebrates a new partnership with multi-platinum pop singer, songwriter, and record producer, Andy Grammer, as well as spreads awareness about the company's commitment to Drive Pink.

Andy Grammer is a known philanthropist and this cause is close to his heart. Early detection and raising awareness became important to the pop artist, after losing his mother Kathy to breast cancer. This partnership includes AutoNation's sponsorship of The Good Parts Tour Driven by AutoNation in select markets. Five dollars from every ticket sold at an AutoNation sponsored concert will be donated directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Andy first showed support for AutoNation Drive Pink when he performed at the 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl Tailgate Party and Concert at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Andy Grammer said, "I am happy to once again join AutoNation and the commitment to Drive Pink. I believe Give Love and Drive Pink are a perfect fit. Both were created to give love, hope, and support."

A vintage Shasta 'Airflyte' will make 10 scheduled tour stops across the country to major events in the communities AutoNation serves. The first stop on the Give Love Drive Pink tour will be in Austin, TX, at the 14th Annual Bat Fest, from 4PM to 8PM.



Give Love Drive Pink Tour Stops and Dates

August 18 Bat Fest Austin, TX September 14 IndyCar Sonoma Grand Prix Sonoma, CA September 19 San Diego Padres Game San Diego, CA September 29 Broward Performing Arts Ft. Lauderdale, FL September 30 Revolution Live Ft. Lauderdale, FL October 14 2018 Crucial Catch Atlanta, GA November 6 Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation Las Vegas, NV November 12 Wipe Out Kids' Cancer Event Dallas, TX December 15 AutoNation Cure Bowl Orlando, FL December 29 Orange Bowl Miami, FL

The converted Shasta, which has been re-imagined into a modern photo booth experience, allows guests the opportunity to take photos and share their personal Drive Pink stories on social media. 'Give Love Letters' will be available for guests to fill out. The custom-made postcards will be mailed by AutoNation to local hospitals. Guests will be able to decorate commemorative quilt squares to honor loved ones who have been touched by cancer. The quilt squares will be used to create the Drive Pink Across America Community Quilt which will be unveiled at the 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

"We are excited about our Give Love Drive Pink Tour across America. We hope to engage local communities in our mission and continued commitment to drive out cancer. AutoNation's Drive Pink initiative has raised more than $14 million dollars for cancer-related charities from coast to coast," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of AutoNation.

Cannon went on to say, "I cannot think of a better way to celebrate our partnership with Andy Grammer than to promote cancer awareness and Andy's upcoming tour."

AutoNation's commitment to community well-being and its fight against cancer has garnered recognition from around the country, including being named one of America's top 100 Corporate Citizens by Forbes Magazine and Just Capital.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 11 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit investors.autonation.com, www.autonation.com, www.autonationdrive.com, www.twitter.com/autonation, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, www.facebook.com/autonation, and www.facebook.com/CEOMikeJackson, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

About Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer is all about inspiring and empowering the world by communicating his truths through his music. Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of anthemic pop hits, six of which are certified gold or better. His debut album featured the platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up" and "Fine By Me." Andy's second album, Magazines or Novels, featured the triple platinum worldwide hit "Honey, I'm Good," which was one of the best-selling songs of 2015, and the certified gold anthem "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)." Andy's third full-length album, The Good Parts, was released December 1, 2017. The record includes his global smash hit "Fresh Eyes," which has become a global streaming phenomenon with over 300 million total streams, as well as his current hit single "Smoke Clears."

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. BCRF grants support the work of more than 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 15 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

Disclaimer : Andy Grammer, in partnership with AutoNation, will donate $5 from every ticket sold during to these performances to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF). BCRF advances the world's most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. For more information, visit bcrf.org.

AutoNation, Andy Grammer partnership includes sponsorship of The Good Parts Tour Driven by AutoNation, in select markets. For a full list of your dates, please visit www.andygrammer.com.

