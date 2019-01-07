AutoNation : Announces Restructuring and Cost Savings Plan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today announced its planned actions in a restructuring and cost savings plan to improve efficiency and profitability that further positions the Company for long-term success. The restructuring enhances the Company's flexibility to continue investing in its brand extension strategy and digital capabilities.

"We believe automotive retail will be challenging in 2019 and improving our performance, creating synergies across our network, and restructuring our corporate and regional teams are pivotal components of AutoNation's cost savings plan, as we create a more agile, streamlined, and efficient core business that is well-positioned for long-term success. These actions will better position us for a changing market," said Mike Jackson, AutoNation Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

The Company's plan to reduce costs by approximately $50 million includes a reorganization and realignment of its operating structure. A key driver is the consolidating of its regional structure from three regions to two regions. In conjunction with this reorganization, James "Jim" Bender, AutoNation Eastern Region President, has been named Executive Vice President of Sales, effective today, January 7, 2019.

Mr. Bender has served in leadership positions within AutoNation for over 20 years. Most recently, he oversaw the Company's largest region with nearly 100 stores, 125 franchises, and approximately $8 billion in revenue in 2017. During his tenure as the Eastern Region President, Mr. Bender implemented several key initiatives that improved the overall performance of the locations under his leadership.

"Jim is an exceptional and respected leader, with tremendous success. He will lead all aspects of the variable sales operations," commented Mike Jackson.

As part of the corporate restructuring, several executive leadership positions were realigned. The Company announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Lance Iserman, and Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Tom Conophy, will be leaving the Company, effective January 7, 2019. Executive Vice President, Franchise Network, Merger & Acquisitions, and Corporate Real Estate, Donna Parlapiano, elected to retire from the Company on January 3, 2019. "We want to thank Lance, Tom, and Donna for their years of service and contributions to the Company. Realigning, combining, and reducing positions improves efficiencies, speeds up decision making, and reinforces our commitment to providing a peerless customer experience," said Mike Jackson.

Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Dennis Berger will be leaving the Company on January 31, 2019, after assisting with this major restructuring. Mike Jackson commented, "We would like to thank Dennis for the skill, leadership, and passion he brought to the Company."

