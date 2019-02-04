Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AutoNation, Inc.    AN

AUTONATION, INC. (AN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AutoNation : Four senior executives leave AutoNation amid restructuring, bleak outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 03:21am EST

(This January 7 story corrects headline to clarify four senior executives are leaving the company, not its four top executives.)

The top U.S. auto retailer is consolidating its regional structure from three regions to two and expects the restructuring to save about $50 million annually, it said.

AutoNation said COO Lance Iserman and Chief Technology Officer Tom Conophy will leave effective immediately, while its chief human resource officer, Dennis Berger, will leave at the end of the month.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based AutoNation appointed company veteran James Bender as executive vice president of sales.

It also said Donna Parlapiano, executive vice president, franchise network, merger & acquisitions, and corporate real estate, elected to retire on Jan. 3.

The restructuring comes as analysts forecast a dip in U.S. vehicle sales this year. New vehicle sales in the United States are expected to drop as higher interest rates and rising prices could prompt customers to hold off their car-buying plans, the National Automobile Dealers Association said last month.

Recently, the company introduced a used-car subscription service from auto-leasing startup Fair through its network of more than 300 U.S. dealers.

In October, CEO Mike Jackson told Reuters the company planned to reduce investment following an "elevated period of brand extension investment" in higher-margin service and used car operations to offset the squeeze on profits from new vehicle sales.

AutoNation did not immediately respond to a query about any potential job cuts due to the restructuring.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTONATION, INC.
03:21aAUTONATION : Four senior executives leave AutoNation amid restructuring, bleak o..
RE
01/24AUTONATION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/22AUTONATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Cal..
PR
01/09AUTONATION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/08Union Pacific and Occidental Petroleum jump; AutoNation dips
AQ
01/07AUTONATION : Announces Restructuring and Cost Savings Plan
PR
2018AUTONATION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
2018AUTONATION : Board Elects Rick L. Burdick as Lead Independent Director
PR
2018AUTONATION : Chevrolet Greenacres Presents $25,000 Check to the Kids Cancer Foun..
PR
2018AUTONATION : Toyota Tempe Certified as a J.D. Power 2018 Dealer of Excellence
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 584 M
EBIT 2018 792 M
Net income 2018 405 M
Debt 2018 2 227 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,62
P/E ratio 2019 8,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 3 459 M
Chart AUTONATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
AutoNation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTONATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 43,4 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Jackson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cheryl Scully-Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rick L. Burdick Lead Independent Director
Robert R. Grusky Independent Director
David B. Edelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTONATION, INC.7.73%3 459
YAXIA AUTOMOBILE CORP--.--%7 666
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.47%4 175
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.17.66%4 026
INCHCAPE5.62%3 163
MONRO INC5.38%2 390
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.