News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AutoNation : Give Love Drive Pink Shasta Makes Stop at the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma in Celebration of Partnership with Multi-Platinum Pop Artist Andy Grammer and Commitment to Drive Pink

09/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

SONOMA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today announced a scheduled stop in Sonoma on its Give Love Drive Pink Tour. The AutoNation Give Love Drive Pink Shasta will make a pit-stop at Sonoma Raceway for the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma Friday, September 14 through Sunday, September 16 starting at 8AM.

AutoNation sponsored drivers, Andretti Autosport's 2014 Indy 500 Champion, Ryan Hunter-Reay along with Meyer Shank Racing driver Jack Harvey, will be racing on Sunday. Both drivers have partnered with AutoNation in the fight against cancer and support its Drive Pink initiative.

The Give Love Drive Pink Tour promotes a new partnership with multi-platinum pop singer, songwriter, and record producer, Andy Grammer, as well as spreads awareness about AutoNation's commitment to Drive Pink and drive out cancer.

Andy Grammer's partnership includes sponsorship of The Good Parts Tour Driven by AutoNation, in select markets. Five dollars of every ticket sold at an AutoNation sponsored concert will be donated directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Andy first showed support for AutoNation Drive Pink when he performed at the 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl Tailgate Party and Concert at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

AutoNation's Drive Pink initiative has raised more than $14 million for cancer-related charities from coast to coast. AutoNation's commitment to community well-being and its fight against cancer, has garnered recognition from around the country, including being named one of America's top 100 Corporate Citizens by Forbes Magazine and Just Capital.

About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 11 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit investors.autonation.com, www.autonation.com, www.autonationdrive.com, www.twitter.com/autonation, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, www.facebook.com/autonation, and www.facebook.com/CEOMikeJackson, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.


Give Love Drive Pink Tour Stops and Dates


August 18

Bat Fest

Austin, TX

September 14

IndyCar Sonoma Grand Prix

Sonoma, CA

September 19

San Diego Padres Game

San Diego, CA

September 21

iHeart Radio Music Festival

Las Vegas, NV

September 30

O-B House

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 14

2018 Atlanta Falcons' Crucial Catch Game

Atlanta, GA

November 6

Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation

Las Vegas, NV

November 12

Wipe Out Kids' Cancer Event

Dallas, TX

December 15

AutoNation Cure Bowl

Orlando, FL

December 29

Orange Bowl

Miami, FL

About Andy Grammer
Andy Grammer is all about inspiring and empowering the world by communicating his truths through his music. Grammer has taken the music world by storm with a succession of anthemic pop hits, six of which are certified gold or better. His debut album featured the platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up" and "Fine By Me." Andy's second album, Magazines or Novels, featured the triple platinum worldwide hit "Honey, I'm Good," which was one of the best-selling songs of 2015, and the certified gold anthem "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)." Andy's third full-length album, The Good Parts, was released December 1, 2017. The record includes his global smash hit "Fresh Eyes," which has become a global streaming phenomenon with over 300 million total streams, as well as his current hit single "Smoke Clears."

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. BCRF grants support the work of more than 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 15 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

Disclaimer: Andy Grammer, in partnership with AutoNation, will donate $5 from every ticket sold during to these performances to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF). BCRF advances the world's most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. For more information, visit bcrf.org.
AutoNation, Andy Grammer partnership includes sponsorship of The Good Parts Tour Driven by AutoNation, in select markets. For a full list of tour dates, please visit www.andygrammer.com.

 

AutoNation logo (PRNewsFoto/AutoNation, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-autonation-give-love-drive-pink-shasta-makes-stop-at-the-indycar-grand-prix-of-sonoma-in-celebration-of-partnership-with-multi-platinum-pop-artist-andy-grammer-and-commitment-to-drive-pink-300711823.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
