AutoNation : Names Marc Cannon Chief Customer Experience Officer

04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that Marc Cannon, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, effective today, April 29, 2020. Mr. Cannon is an innovative leader with more than 30 years of experience in establishing brands, addressing digital disruption, driving corporate social responsibility, and crisis management. Through his tenure, Mr. Cannon has helped develop customer-focused digital experiences and has been involved in strategic planning in technology as it relates to the Customer experience for the company. Mr. Cannon will continue to lead Brand, Advertising, Marketing, Ecommerce, Customer Relations, and Communications with the added responsibility of Technology. 

"We know that a peerless experience is what Customers want and expect from AutoNation, and Marc has been instrumental in creating our Customer-focused strategy," said Mike Jackson, AutoNation's Chairman and CEO. Mr. Jackson added, "Marc is an innovative and successful leader who has placed AutoNation on the leading edge of the automotive retail industry."

About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of March 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $22 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-names-marc-cannon-chief-customer-experience-officer-301048968.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
