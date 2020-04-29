AutoNation : Names Marc Cannon Chief Customer Experience Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that Marc Cannon, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, effective today, April 29, 2020. Mr. Cannon is an innovative leader with more than 30 years of experience in establishing brands, addressing digital disruption, driving corporate social responsibility, and crisis management. Through his tenure, Mr. Cannon has helped develop customer-focused digital experiences and has been involved in strategic planning in technology as it relates to the Customer experience for the company. Mr. Cannon will continue to lead Brand, Advertising, Marketing, Ecommerce, Customer Relations, and Communications with the added responsibility of Technology.

"We know that a peerless experience is what Customers want and expect from AutoNation, and Marc has been instrumental in creating our Customer-focused strategy," said Mike Jackson, AutoNation's Chairman and CEO. Mr. Jackson added, "Marc is an innovative and successful leader who has placed AutoNation on the leading edge of the automotive retail industry."

