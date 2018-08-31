Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AutoNation, Inc.    AN

AUTONATION, INC. (AN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AutoNation : and IndyCar Driver Ryan Hunter-Reay Make Appearance on Velocity Channel's All Girls Garage to Promote New Vehicle Accessory Line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today announced an appearance on Velocity Channel's All Girls Garage with 2014 Indy 500 Champion, Ryan Hunter-Reay to promote AutoGear, AutoNation's new line of vehicle accessories. The episode will air this Saturday, September 1st at 11:30am.

Ryan Hunter-Reay appears on All Girls Garage to design and build a new Ford F-150, which will be auctioned by AutoNation to benefit its Drive Pink initiative and other cancer-related charities. The F-150 will be outfitted with over 10 top-selling AutoGear products, which both enhance the appearance of the vehicle but also the ride and handling.

AutoGear, AutoNation's unique retail vehicle accessory line, allows customers the ability to shop, configure and install top brand accessories to personalize vehicles.

"Velocity Network is the number one television network for automotive enthusiasts, so naturally it makes sense for us to team up with All Girls Garage," said Scott Arnold, Executive Vice President of Customer Care and Brand Extensions of AutoNation.

Arnold went on to say, "Ryan has been a big supporter of AutoGear, as well as our Drive Pink initiative. I cannot think of a better way to promote Drive Pink, Ryan Hunter-Reay and AutoGear than auctioning off a truck for a cancer-related charity."

AutoNation's commitment to community well-being and its fight against cancer, has garnered recognition from around the country, including being named one of America's top 100 Corporate Citizens by Forbes Magazine and Just Capital.

About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 11 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit investors.autonation.com, www.autonation.com, www.autonationdrive.com, www.twitter.com/autonation, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, www.facebook.com/autonation, and www.facebook.com/CEOMikeJackson, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-and-indycar-driver-ryan-hunter-reay-make-appearance-on-velocity-channels-all-girls-garage-to-promote-new-vehicle-accessory-line-300705385.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTONATION, INC.
06:01pAUTONATION : and IndyCar Driver Ryan Hunter-Reay Make Appearance on Velocity Cha..
PR
08/23AUTONATION : Announces Give Love Drive Pink Tour to Celebrate Partnership with M..
AQ
08/22AUTONATION : Jaguar Land Rover South Bay Celebrates State-of-the-Art Facility
PR
08/16AUTONATION : Announces $300,000 Matching Grant to Kick-off Campaign to Alleviate..
AQ
08/16AUTONATION : Announces Give Love Drive Pink Tour to Celebrate Partnership with M..
PR
08/09AUTONATION : Announces $300,000 Matching Grant to Kick-off Campaign to Alleviate..
PR
08/01AUTONATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/01Major automakers report drop in U.S. vehicle sales for July
RE
08/01AUTONATION, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/01AUTONATION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20RUMBLEON : An Internet Disrupter In A $20 Billion Industry 
08/18Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry 
08/18Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 8/17/2018 
08/14Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/09Investing Is About Who To Believe - Cramer's Mad Money (8/8/18) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.