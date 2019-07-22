Log in
AUTONATION, INC.    AN

AUTONATION, INC.

(AN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/22 04:00:08 pm
41.985 USD   -0.15%
AUTONATION : Names Cheryl Miller Chief Executive Officer and President
PU
06:32pAUTONATION : names new CEO, posts strong quarterly profit
RE
06:29pAUTONATION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
AutoNation : names new CEO, posts strong quarterly profit

07/22/2019
Handout photo of AutoNation CEO Cheryl Miller is shown in this undated photo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

DETROIT (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, on Monday named a new chief executive four months after picking someone else for the position, while posting a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

Cheryl Miller, who was AutoNation's chief financial officer, immediately replaces Carl Liebert, who will remain for 30 days to assist with the transition.

Liebert assumed the CEO position on March 11, a month after his hiring was announced from financial services company USAA, where he had been chief operating officer.

"We always that it would be a challenge for someone to get the auto retail business around their head and I think the conclusion was mutual that this was not the right fit," AutoNation Executive Chairman Mike Jackson said in a telephone interview.

Jackson added he was excited to announce Miller's promotion, citing her almost 20 years of experience with automotive retail. She had been CFO since 2014 and joined the company in 2009.

"I'm also am thrilled that for the first time in history we have a woman who is a CEO of a publicly traded auto retailer," he said.

AutoNation said Miller had led several strategic initiatives, including the building of the company's partnership with Alphabet Inc Waymo and helping AutoNation achieve investment-grade status.

AutoNation also said on Monday that its second-quarter earnings rose to $100.8 million, or $1.12 a share, from $97.6 million, or $1.07 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue was essentially flat at $5.34 billion.

The second quarter this year included a noncash franchise rights impairment charge of 8 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting $1.06 a share on revenue of $5.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

AutoNation's profits have been under pressure as U.S. new vehicle sales have weakened after a long bull run since the end of the financial crisis of 2008.

Same-store new vehicle gross profit per vehicle sold in the quarter was $1,764, up 10% compared to the year-ago period. Same-store used vehicle gross profit was relatively flat at $1,459 per vehicle. Same-store customer financial services gross profit rose 7% to an all-time high of $1,926 per vehicle.

Jim Bender was promoted to chief operating officer from executive vice president of sales, and chief accounting officer Christopher Cade was named interim CFO during the search for a permanent replacement, AutoNation said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.68% 1139.21 Delayed Quote.8.29%
AUTONATION, INC. -0.24% 41.95 Delayed Quote.17.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 068 M
EBIT 2019 768 M
Net income 2019 382 M
Debt 2019 3 759 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 3 742 M
Chart AUTONATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
AutoNation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTONATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 41,58  $
Last Close Price 41,95  $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Jackson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cheryl Scully-Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rick L. Burdick Lead Independent Director
Robert R. Grusky Independent Director
David B. Edelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTONATION, INC.17.79%3 751
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED36.07%6 082
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.9.40%3 690
INCHCAPE9.16%3 074
MONRO INC11.27%2 541
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILE SERVICES HLDG53.76%1 684
