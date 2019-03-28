Autoneum : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of CHF 3.60

Log in
03/28/2019

The shareholders of Autoneum Holding Ltd agreed to all proposals of the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting. In line with the lower net profit compared to the previous year, a dividend of CHF 3.60 per share was approved for the 2018 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting of Autoneum Holding Ltd in Winterthur was attended by 369 shareholders; 66 percent of the share capital was represented.

The shareholders approved the 2018 Annual Report including the consolidated and annual financial statements. From April 3, 2019 a dividend in the amount of CHF 3.60 per registered share will be paid, less deduction of the 35% Swiss federal withholding tax. This corresponds to a distribution of around CHF 16.8 million, or around 30% of the net profit attributable to Autoneum shareholders.

Chairman Hans-Peter Schwald and the other members of the Board of Directors, Rainer Schmückle, Norbert Indlekofer, Michael Pieper, This E. Schneider, Peter Spuhler and Ferdinand Stutz, were confirmed in office. This E. Schneider, Hans-Peter Schwald and Ferdinand Stutz were also re-elected to the Compensation Committee. In addition, a large majority of the shareholders of Autoneum Holding Ltd gave formal discharge to all members of the Group Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The consultative vote on the 2018 remuneration report was approved by 84 percent. The proposals for the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2020 financial year as well as the other proposals were also approved by a large majority.

Disclaimer

Autoneum Holding AG published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 23:10:05 UTC
