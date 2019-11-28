Drugs and energy help Swiss economy grows faster than expected during third quarter

Swiss economic output increased by 0.4% from the second quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday, accelerating from a 0.3% rise in second quarter and ahead of the 0.2% level in Refinitiv estimates.

The increase was faster than the 0.2% rate seen in the Eurozone, Switzerland's biggest export market, which has been struggling with trade friction, uncertainties over Britain's departure from the European Union and a slowdown in Germany.

Year on year, the Swiss economy grew by 1.1% during the third quarter, up from the 0.2% rate in the second quarter and ahead of the 0.8% forecast.

