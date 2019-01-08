Log in
AUTOZONE (AZO)
  Report  
2018AutoZone Up Over 6%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
2018AUTOZONE : Profit Rises 25% As Revenue Ticks Up
DJ
2018AUTOZONE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
ALLDATA Joins the ADPA in Its Mission to Ensure Fair Access to Automotive Data and Information

01/08/2019 | 01:01am EST

ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLDATA Europe GmbH, an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC, an AutoZone company, has joined the European Automotive Data Publishers Association (ADPA) to help drive legislation that will allow publishers to provide innovative, technological, multi-brand solutions to the aftermarket. 

As an ADPA member, ALLDATA joins many leading organizations in Europe seeking access to automotive data and information. With over 30 years of business in the United States, ALLDATA has a legacy of being an innovative data solution provider and of helping workshops to be their most successful – a track-record the company aims to replicate with its customers in Europe.

“We are pleased to align with the ADPA and work alongside other distinguished industry players whose mission is to provide solutions to aftermarket workshops, so they may deliver diagnostic and repair services to their customers that meet quality manufacturer standards,” said Kevin F. Culmo, Managing Director ALLDATA Europe GmbH and Group Vice President, ALLDATA LLC. “Our goal is to collaborate with the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Europe as we have done successfully in the U.S. to ensure the sustainability of independent workshops and garages across Europe.”

ADPA President Ralf Pelkmann added, “It is proof that ADPA is seen as the right forum for independent automotive data publishers to join forces to take care of important issues impacting their business.”

ALLDATA has provided ALLDATA Repair® to more than 6,500 customers in the European market since it launched at Automechanika in 2014. Today, ALLDATA Repair contains 22 brands covering more than 850 models and 37 million articles of detailed procedures and diagrams.

About ALLDATA
ALLDATA® is the leading provider of unedited OEM (original equipment manufacturer) information for the automotive repair and collision industries. Founded in 1986, the Elk Grove, Calif.-based company has more than 115,000 subscribers worldwide who rely on ALLDATA for OEM-accurate automotive service and collision repair information, shop management software, training, and customer relations tools.

ALLDATA’S flagship products, ALLDATA Repair® and ALLDATA Collision®, feature a factory-direct database of more than 38,000 engine-specific vehicles – 95% of all vehicles on the road today. ALLDATA Repair is the go-to source for comprehensive, factory-correct mechanical information for the automotive industry, and it includes expert repair technician support in ALLDATA® CommunitySM. ALLDATA Collision is the single source of OEM collision repair information, delivering unedited and regularly updated information for structural repairs, mechanical, and diagnostic information. ALLDATA DiagnosticsTM is the company’s newest product – it turns a tablet into an affordable, professional scan tool with the power of ALLDATA built in. ALLDATA Collision Advantage bundles ALLDATA Collision with Estimate Integration to deliver OE-accurate estimates, including Vital repairs and OEM-required inspections and repairs. The ALLDATA Mobile® app, combined with a tablet, makes vehicle information and ALLDATA Repair available right at the vehicle to speed repairs. ALLDATA Manage® Online is a comprehensive shop management system that offers anytime, anywhere access to create quotes and invoices, electronically order parts, manage bays and technicians and track shop profitability. ALLDATA Tech-Assist® provides one-on-one assistance by phone from ASE Certified Master Technicians to help diagnose and solve tough repairs. ALLDATA® Training GarageSM is an online training resource with technical and business courses for shop staff and automotive students at all levels. Visit www.alldata.com for more information.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)
As of November 17, 2018, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals, and accessories through 5,631 stores in 50 states in the U.S., the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 567 stores in Mexico, and 20 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,218.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Media Contacts:

ALLDATA Europe GmbH
Julia Hilger
+49-221-534107-0
Julia.Hilger@alldata.com		AutoZone Media Contact
Jennifer Q. Hughes
901.495.7043
Jennifer.hughes@autozone.com

ALLDATA Media Contact
Sheryl Bussard
916.478.3105
sheryl.bussard@alldata.com
AutoZone Financial Contact
Brian Campbell
901.495.7005
brian.campbell@autozone.com


ALLDATA-AI-logo-RGB-BLUE.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
