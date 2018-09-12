AutoZone : G.research 42nd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

G.research will host the 42nd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Monday, October 29th through Tuesday, October 30th 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of several leading automotive companies with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals. Discussions will be moderated by analysts Carolina Jolly, Brian Sponheimer, Shawn Kim, and Matt Paige. Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to register for this event.

Indicated Participants: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE: BYD.UN) BYD Company Ltd (SHE: 002594) Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (NYSE: CTB) Dana Inc. (NYSE: DAN) Donaldson Company (NYSE: DCI) Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE: SRI) Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) Thor Trucks (Private) More to follow...

