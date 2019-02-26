Log in
AUTOZONE

(AZO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/26 11:28:55 am
941.67 USD   +5.85%
11:01aAutoZone Up 7%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
09:43aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slide As Home Depot Earnings, Housing Data Disappoint
DJ
07:31aAUTOZONE : Profit, Net Sales Rise in 2Q
DJ
AutoZone Up 7%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

02/26/2019 | 11:01am EST

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is currently at $951.83, up $62.23 or 7%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 3, 2009, when it rose 7.79%

-- Earlier Tuesday, AutoZone reported that profit rose slightly in the second quarter as operating and selling, general and administrative expenses declined and net sales rose

-- The company reported net income of $294.6 million, up 1.8% from the comparable quarter a year prior. The company said earnings were $11.49 a share, up from $10.38 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $9.93 a share

-- Currently up three of the past five days

-- Up 12.33% month-to-date; on pace for best month since November 2017 when it rose 16.5%

-- Up 45.44% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 27, 2018), when it closed at $654.47

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Traded as high as $964.39; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- Up 8.41% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 4, 2018, when it rose as much as 8.48%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:34:04 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOZONE 5.85% 940.52 Delayed Quote.8.75%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 26057.9 Delayed Quote.11.85%
NASDAQ 100 0.07% 7120.8732 Delayed Quote.12.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.00% 7554.6544 Delayed Quote.13.45%
S&P 500 0.06% 2797.31 Delayed Quote.11.54%
Latest news on AUTOZONE
02/11AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019
GL
01/18Shutdown clouds outlook for consumer-driven U.S. economic growth
RE
01/08ALLDATA Joins the ADPA in Its Mission to Ensure Fair Access to Automotive Dat..
GL
2018AUTOZONE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
2018AUTOZONE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 786 M
EBIT 2019 2 171 M
Net income 2019 1 513 M
Debt 2019 4 751 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,90
P/E ratio 2020 13,88
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 22 422 M
Chart AUTOZONE
Duration : Period :
AutoZone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOZONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 923 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Rhodes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William T. Giles CFO, EVP-Finance & Information Technology
Ronald B. Griffin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William Andrew McKenna Independent Director
Earl G. Graves Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOZONE8.75%22 422
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC8.95%29 654
COPART23.92%13 856
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS2.55%11 303
CARMAX-4.67%10 171
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC-2.14%6 206
