AutoZone Up 7%, on Pace for Record High -- Data Talk

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is currently at $951.83, up $62.23 or 7%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 3, 2009, when it rose 7.79%

-- Earlier Tuesday, AutoZone reported that profit rose slightly in the second quarter as operating and selling, general and administrative expenses declined and net sales rose

-- The company reported net income of $294.6 million, up 1.8% from the comparable quarter a year prior. The company said earnings were $11.49 a share, up from $10.38 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $9.93 a share

-- Currently up three of the past five days

-- Up 12.33% month-to-date; on pace for best month since November 2017 when it rose 16.5%

-- Up 45.44% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 27, 2018), when it closed at $654.47

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Traded as high as $964.39; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- Up 8.41% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 4, 2018, when it rose as much as 8.48%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:34:04 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet