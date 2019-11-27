AutoZone to Release First Quarter Earnings December 10, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation’s leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its first quarter ended Saturday, November 23, 2019, before market open on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Additionally, the Company will host a one hour conference call on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST), to discuss the results of the quarter.

This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (210) 839-8923. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through January 9, 2020.

About AutoZone:

As of August 31, 2019, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,772 stores in the U.S., 604 stores in Mexico and 35 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,411.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

