Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AutoZone    AZO

AUTOZONE

(AZO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 08/22 10:43:20 pm
1085.8650 USD   -0.19%
05:01pAutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019
GL
08/14Stocks: Auto-Parts Retailers Face Market Selloff -- WSJ
DJ
08/13Investors in Auto-Parts Retailers Are Tapping the Brakes -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation’s leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its fourth quarter ended August 31, 2019, before market open on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Additionally, the Company will host a one hour conference call on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), to discuss the results of the quarter. 

This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on the Investor Relations link. Investors may also listen to the call via telephone by dialing (210) 839-8923. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through October 24, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (EDT).

About AutoZone:

As of May 4, 2019, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,686 AutoZone stores in 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 576 stores in Mexico and 25 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,287.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com
Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUTOZONE
05:01pAutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019
GL
08/14Stocks: Auto-Parts Retailers Face Market Selloff -- WSJ
DJ
08/13Investors in Auto-Parts Retailers Are Tapping the Brakes -- Update
DJ
08/13Investors in Auto-Parts Retailers Are Tapping the Brakes
DJ
06/25ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda
GL
06/19AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors
GL
06/07AUTOZONE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/22Retailers Navigate Increases In Tariffs -- WSJ
DJ
05/21Sales Fall at Kohl's and J.C. Penney--4th Update
DJ
05/21AutoZone, Qualcomm rise; Kohl's, J.C. Penney fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 812 M
EBIT 2019 2 208 M
Net income 2019 1 592 M
Debt 2019 4 746 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
Capitalization 26 686 M
Chart AUTOZONE
Duration : Period :
AutoZone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOZONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 129,47  $
Last Close Price 1 087,97  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Rhodes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William T. Giles CFO, EVP-Finance & Information Technology
Ronald B. Griffin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William Andrew McKenna Independent Director
Earl G. Graves Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTOZONE30.15%26 686
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC11.52%29 381
COPART60.88%17 612
CARMAX32.86%13 772
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS-13.48%9 669
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED58.53%7 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group