AutoZone to hold Stockholders' Meeting December 18, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), announced it will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 18, 2019, at the J.R. Hyde III Store Support Center in Memphis, Tennessee. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EST). Additionally, this event will be webcast and can be accessed at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations.



About AutoZone:

As of August 31, 2019, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,772 stores in the U.S., 604 stores in Mexico and 35 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,411.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

