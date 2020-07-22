AutoZone Vendor Summit Announces Contributions of Top Suppliers

Log in
07/22/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) recognized 15 of its top suppliers at its virtual AutoZone Vendor Summit on July 21, 2020, in Memphis, TN. Each company was selected for demonstrating exceptional collaboration, innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction throughout the last year.

Seven vendors received AutoZone WITTDTJR® awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”): Autolite; Bosch; Gold; Power Stop; Valvoline; White Knight and Winhere Brake Parts. These vendors consistently ensured that AutoZone’s Do-It-Yourself (“DIY”) customers and professional customers have the parts and products necessary to best fix vehicles and keep them running smoothly.

Seven vendors were selected for the prestigious AutoZone Extra Miler award: Apex Tool Group, Baofeng, Exxon Mobil, Meguiar’s, Old World Industries, Prestone and Standard Motor Products. The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.”

AutoZone named Dorman Products its 2020 Vendor of the Year. A previous Vendor of the Year Award winner, Dorman was recognized for its commitment to say, “Yes, we can!” in supporting AutoZone’s customers and business. Dorman Products is a partner in every way from category management and branding to innovation, stepping up to transform key product lines into best-in-class categories.

“Our 2020 Vendor of the Year, Dorman Products and our Vendor Summit award winners make tremendous contributions to AutoZone’s success,” said Bill Hackney, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Customer Satisfaction. “These suppliers collaborate, innovate and most importantly, help us meet customers’ needs. We celebrate their accomplishments and thank all of our suppliers for their support for and commitment to our customers and to AutoZone,” said Hackney.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)
As of May 9, 2020, the Company had 5,836 stores in the U.S., 610 stores in Mexico and 38 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,484. AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: David McKinney, 901-495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
