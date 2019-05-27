AUX International : INSIDE INFORMATION - NON-RENEWAL OF TENANCY AGREEMENT AND CLOSURE OF MAGNUM CLU

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2080)

INSIDE INFORMATION

NON-RENEWAL OF TENANCY AGREEMENT AND

CLOSURE OF MAGNUM CLUB

This announcement is made by AUX International Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As per notification from the landlord (the "Landlord") of the properties where Magnum is operated, i.e. the properties situated at 3/F, 4/F & Flat Roof, Silver Fortune Plaza, 1 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong (the "Leased Premises"), on 24 May 2019 and subsequent communications with the Landlord, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company understands that the Landlord does not intend to renew the tenancy agreement in respect of the Leased Premises (the "Tenancy Agreement"), which is due to expire on 19 August 2019. The Board will have further negotiations with the Landlord on the reinstatement arrangements, if any, with a view to delivering vacant possession of the Leased Premises to the Landlord by 19 August 2019.

Notwithstanding the closure of Magnum Club, the Group will strive to maintain its status as a leading entertainment service and venue provider in Hong Kong. The Group will continue providing services of high quality to the target customers through Zentral, the other club currently operated by the Group, and developing its relationships with event organisers to ensure that Zentral will remain the venue of choice for hosting private parties, corporate events, live entertainment, fashion shows and filming activities, among others. In addition, the Group has been seeking to diversify its business portfolio and the entertainment services it could offer. To this end, as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 30 April 2019, the Group had recently acquired the entire equity interest

