AUX International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedAUX International Holdings Limited 31/12/2018
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
02080
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised shareNo. of ordinary shares
Par value (HK$)capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
0.01
100,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
0.01
100,000,000
(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :
N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/ADescription :
N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Stock code :
N/ADescription :
N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of sharesPar value
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :Authorised share capital (State currency)
100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
374,984,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
NIL
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
374,984,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
|
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option
Scheme adopted on (03/01/2014)
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedNil
Movement during the month
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
ExercisedCancelledLapsedNil
Nil
NilN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsNominal value
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of nominal value
at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)Amount atclose of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month