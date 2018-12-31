AUX International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedAUX International Holdings Limited 31/12/2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

02080

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (HK$)capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/ADescription :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

N/ADescription :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of sharesPar value

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :Authorised share capital (State currency)

100,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month 374,984,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month NIL N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 374,984,000 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share Option

Scheme adopted on (03/01/2014)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedNil

Movement during the month No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil Nil Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsedNil

Nil

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsNominal value

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal value

at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month