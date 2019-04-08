Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AUX International Holdings Ltd    2080   KYG2947D1060

AUX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(2080)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUX International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 01:23am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

AUX International Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

08/04/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 02080

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State 100,000,000 currency) :

2019 年 3 月

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

374,984,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

374,984,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share Option

Scheme

adopted on

(03/01/2014)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

2019 年 3 月

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

2019 年 3 月

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AUX International Holdings Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 05:22:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS
01:23aAUX INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
01/24AUX INTERNATIONAL : Int'l appoints Zhang Jingguo as board chairman
AQ
01/21AUX INTERNATIONAL : Grand re-opening of magnum club
PU
2018AUX INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
2018AUX INTERNATIONAL : Revised proxy form for use at the egm
PU
2018AUX INTERNATIONAL : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
2018AUX INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
2018AUX INTERNATIONAL : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
2018AUX INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities
PU
2018AUX INTERNATIONAL : Updates on renovation and temporary closure of magnum club
PU
More news
Chart AUX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
AUX International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hei Yan Wong Chief Executive Officer
Jingguo Zhang Chairman
Chi Wah Chan Chief Operating Officer
Hon Ki Chan Finance Director, Joint Secretary & Director
Chiu Kwok Poon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUX INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-3.85%0
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.40%145 954
STARBUCKS CORPORATION16.49%92 462
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.61%37 738
YUM BRANDS8.75%30 779
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC23.71%30 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About