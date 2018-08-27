AUX International : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 27 August 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2080)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2018

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of AUX International Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 27 August 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 27 July 2018 (the "Notice") were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are set out as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Shares Actually Voted (approximate %) For Against 1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018. 219,958,210 (100%) 0 (0%) 2. (a) To re-elect the following persons as Directors of the Company: (i)To re-elect Mr. Chan Hon Ki, as an executive Director of the Company; 219,958,210 (100%) 0 (0%) (ii) To re-elect Ms. Shen Guoying, as an executive Director of the Company; 219,958,210 (100%) 0 (0%) (iii) To re-elect Mr. Bau Siu Fung, as an independent non-executive Director of the Company; 219,958,210 (100%) 0 (0%) Ordinary Resolutions Number of Shares Actually Voted (approximate %) For Against (b) To authorize the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix their remuneration. 219,958,210 (100%) 0 (0%) 3. To re-appoint KPMG as the auditors of the Company and authorize the Board to fix their remuneration. 219,958,210 (100%) 0 (0%) 4. (A) To give a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares not exceeding 20% of the number of issued shares of the Company. # 219,950,210 (99.99%) 8,000 (0.01%) (B) To give a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the number of issued shares of the Company. # 219,958,210 (100%) 0 (0%) (C) To extend the authority given to the Directors pursuant to ordinary resolution No. 4(A) to issue shares by the number of shares repurchased under ordinary resolution No. 4(B). # 219,958,210 (100%) 0 (0%)

#

Full text of the proposed resolution is set out in the Notice.

Notes:

(a) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of Resolutions (1) to (4) above, Resolutions (1) to (4) were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

(b) As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 374,984,000 shares.

(c) The total number of issued shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote on the proposed resolutions at the AGM was 374,984,000.

(d) There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

(e) No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

(f) No party had stated its intention in the circular of the Company dated 27 July 2018 to vote against or to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

(g) The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

