Auxly Announces Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and COVID-19 Precautionary Guidance

06/25/2020 | 07:31am EDT

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the offices of McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Suite 5300, TD Bank Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1E6. 

COVID-19 Guidance

The Company is strongly discouraging physical attendance at the meeting to proactively deal with potential issues arising from the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and to limit and mitigate risks to the health and safety of its communities, shareholders, employees, directors and other stakeholders. The Meeting will not be open to the general public and will be restricted to registered shareholders (who are also strongly discouraged from attending) and duly appointed proxyholders only. To ensure compliance with public health guidance on public gatherings, registered shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting are required to provide the Company with at least 48 hours advance notice, and any shareholder who does not provide such notice and receive approval from the Company to attend will not be admitted to the Meeting. Notice can be provided at IR@auxly.com.

To allow shareholders to follow the conduct of the Meeting, the Company is providing an audio teleconference that can be used by participants to listen to the Meeting in real time.

Teleconference Details

Date: Wednesday July 15, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-833-734-7391

International: 1-918-922-6494

Conference ID: 9252559

Please note that shareholders will not be entitled to vote at, or otherwise participate in, the Meeting by way of teleconference or other electronic means, and so this year, more than ever, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions provided in the materials for the Meeting, including the Management Information Circular, which has been mailed to shareholders and is available on SEDAR as well as the Company’s website.

There will be no formal question and answer period following the Meeting and presentation by management, however, shareholders are welcome to submit questions in advance to the Investor Relations inbox at IR@auxly.com, and the Company will respond to select questions submitted before July 10, 2020 on the call.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Investor Relations:

For investor enquiries please contact our Investor Relations Team: 
Email: IR@auxly.com
Phone: 1.833.695.2414

Media Enquiries (only): 

For media enquiries or to set up an interview please contact:
Email: press@auxly.com 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




© GlobeNewswire 2020

