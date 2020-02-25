Auxly Announces Continued Strategic Partnership and Supply Agreement With Delta 9

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (“Auxly” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with its strategic partner, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (“Delta 9”) in which the Company will supply cannabis products to Delta 9’s multiple retail locations, where permitted.



Delta 9 is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Delta 9 currently operates four cannabis retail stores in Manitoba, with plans to build out a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s stores have become one of the top performing retail platforms in Canada since October 2017, recording over $14 million in retail revenue and over 250,000 customer transactions in the first twelve months of legal cannabis sales.

“We are so pleased to be distributing our branded cannabis products through our strategic partner’s retail stores,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “We are thrilled that consumers will be able to purchase our suite of cannabis products at Delta 9 retail locations including oils, chocolates, chewables and vape products under our Kolab Project, Foray and Dosecann brands. Delta 9 was one of our first strategic partners, and we are so excited to reaffirm our partnership and joint commitment to developing a robust platform for the recreational cannabis market across Canada.”

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)



Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

