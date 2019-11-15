Auxly Announces Outdoor Cultivation Expansion Through the Launch of Robinsons Outdoor Grow

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Robinsons Cannabis Inc. (“Robinsons”), is thrilled to announce Robinsons Outdoor Grow (“Robinsons OG”), a large scale, high quality outdoor cultivation project located in the heart of Nova Scotia’s award-winning wine region of Annapolis Valley.



Robinsons OG is uniquely located in a region that is ideal for outdoor cannabis cultivation given its diverse soil types and microclimates; the same soil on which the Acadians grew hemp over 250 years ago. Located within 25 kilometers of Robinsons’ 27,700 square foot indoor facility, Robinsons OG is comprised of over 158 acres of land in Hortonville, Nova Scotia and offers road frontage and highway access, allowing for the potential future development of tourism and point of sale opportunities.

Under the leadership of cannabis industry veteran Andrew Robinson, Robinsons OG will use a range of proprietary genetics with a track record of success in this climate and apply several outdoor growing techniques commonly used in the fruit crop production and wine industries.

The Robinsons OG project is of significant strategic value to Auxly, as it provides access to high-quality, sun grown cannabis flower for environmentally conscious consumers and a large amount of organic biomass at lower capital and operational costs and a lower carbon footprint relative to conventional indoor or greenhouse cultivation. The long-term, stable supply of outdoor cannabis produced on site at Robinsons OG will help support the product development initiatives at Dosecann Inc., the Company’s wholly owned 52,000 square foot facility located in nearby Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. A substantial portion of the cannabis produced at Robinsons OG will be used to create premium, terroir-driven Robinsons-branded derivative cannabis products, with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship as Robinsons’ dried flower.

Robinsons OG expects to submit its application and evidence of readiness to obtain a cultivation licence under the Cannabis Act from Health Canada in Q1 2020. The Company expects the capital expenditure for the buildout of Robinsons OG to be up to approximately $15 million (of which approximately $6 million has already been funded, with the remainder expected to be contributed through the first half of 2020), with expected yield of approximately 200 kilograms per acre. Robinsons OG expects to plant approximately 20 acres in the 2020 season and responsibly scale operations in the following years.

Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our Robinsons OG project. As you know, we are very excited to introduce Andrew's incredible dried cannabis flower to discerning Canadian consumers and Robinsons OG provides us with the perfect platform from which to expand our Robinsons branded product offering. Under Andrew’s supervision, Robinsons OG will give us the ability to grow a broader range of Robinsons' genetics, using Robinsons' cultivation methodologies, and take advantage of the unique terroir of the Annapolis Valley to bring Canadian consumers Robinsons branded cannabis products, all produced with an unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship.”

Andrew Robinson, President and Founder of Robinsons, commented: “We are excited to have successfully secured over 158 acres of prime, fertile land, with a collection of features highly sought after in the flourishing local wine industry. The Robinsons OG site is located in one of the most picturesque areas in Annapolis Valley, conveniently close to our Kentville facility. It has a unique microclimate inspired by the tidal Gaspereau River, gentle southern sloping hills that provide maximum sun exposure and terroir influence from the Acadian, Wolfville, and Hortonville soils. We are excited to add Robinsons OG to the Robinsons portfolio, and look forward to providing our superior outdoor cannabis to support Dosecann with high-quality cannabinoids and serve the environmentally conscious market seeking outdoor grown cannabis.”

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

