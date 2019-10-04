AV Concept : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

The Vendor is a company established under the laws of the PRC which is principally engaged in property development in the PRC. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Vendor and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties.

The Purchaser is a company established under the laws of the PRC. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is principally engaged in investment holding.

Subject matter

Pursuant to the Pre-Sale Contract, the Purchaser has agreed to acquire and the Vendor has agreed to sell the Property in accordance with the terms of the Pre-Sale Contract.

Information on the Property

The Property, being the office on the 8th floor of a commercial building to be constructed by the Vendor on the Land. The gross floor area of the said office unit is expected to be approximately 1,698.75 square meter.

The Vendor has obtained the land use right in respect of the Land. The framework structure of the aforementioned commercial building has been approximately 50% completed as at the date of the Pre-Sale Contract.

Consideration and payment terms

The Consideration for the Acquisition is RMB20,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$22,000,000), and was determined after arm's length negotiations with reference to the valuation of the Property (the "Valuation") of approximately RMB22,750,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$25,025,000) as at 30 September 2019 prepared by Roma Appraisals Limited, an independent valuer, based on comparable property prices in Chengdu City under the market approach.

The Consideration will be settled by the Purchaser in cash on or before 8 October 2019 and will be funded by internal resources of the Group.

Delivery of the Property

The Vendor shall deliver the Property to the Purchaser on or before the Delivery Date, i.e. 31 December 2021.