AV Homes Stockholders Approve Taylor Morrison Merger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVHI) (“AV Homes”) today announced that, at a special meeting of AV Homes stockholders held today in Scottsdale, Arizona, AV Homes stockholders approved the acquisition of AV Homes by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) (“Taylor Morrison”).

Upon the completion of the merger, AV Homes stockholders will be entitled to receive, at their election, consideration per share of common stock of AV Homes consisting of (i) $21.50 in cash, without interest (subject to the proration procedures described in the proxy statement/prospectus dated August 27, 2018), (ii) 0.9793 validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable shares of Taylor Morrison Class A common stock (subject to the proration procedures described in the proxy statement/prospectus dated August 27, 2018) or (iii) a combination of $12.64 in cash, without interest, and 0.4034 validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable shares of Taylor Morrison Class A common stock.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Moelis & Company LLC served as the financial advisors to AV Homes and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as AV Homes’ legal counsel.

About AV Homes

AV Homes, Inc. is engaged in homebuilding and community development in Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona and Texas. Its principal operations are conducted in the greater Orlando, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Charlotte, Raleigh and Dallas Fort-Worth markets. The Company builds communities that serve both active adults (55 years and older) as well as people of all ages. AV Homes common shares trade on NASDAQ under the symbol AVHI. For more information, visit www.avhomesinc.com.

material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the integration of Taylor Morrison and AV Homes and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits from the combination of Taylor Morrison and AV Homes; the risk associated with AV Homes' ability to obtain the stockholder approval required to consummate the merger and the timing of the closing of the merger, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the merger agreement; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; risks relating to the value of the Taylor Morrison common stock to be issued in connection with the transaction; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Taylor Morrison's and AV Homes' homes and the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the transaction; access to available financing on a timely basis and on reasonable terms, including the refinancing of Taylor Morrison and AV Homes debt to fund the cash portion of the consideration in connection with the transaction.

