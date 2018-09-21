Log in
AVACTA GROUP PLC
Avacta : Investor Meeting and Presentation

09/21/2018 | 09:39am CEST
RNS Number : 4810B
Avacta Group PLC
21 September 2018

Avacta Group plc

("Avacta", the "Group" or the "Company")

Investor Meeting and Presentation

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents, is pleased to announce that Alastair Smith, CEO of Avacta, will be presenting at an investor evening hosted by Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd. TPI acted as a joint agent in the recent £11.6m placing by Avacta Group plc.

The event will be held on 1st October, London, EC2 and will commence at 5.00pm. To Register your interest, please email info@turnerpope.comor call 0203 621 4121.

For further information from Avacta Group plc, please contact:

Avacta Group plc

Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer

Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 844 414 0452

www.avacta.com

finnCap Ltd

Geoff Nash / Giles Rolls - Nominated Adviser

Tim Redfern / Nikita Jain - Corporate Broking

WG Partners

Nigel Birks / Nigel Barnes

David Wilson / Claes Spang

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 0500

www.finncap.com

Tel: +44 (0) 203 705 9318

Tel: +44 (0) 203 705 9317

www.wgpartners.co.uk

Turner Pope

James Pope

Andy Thacker

Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120

www.turnerpope.com

Zyme Communications(Trade and Regional Media)

Katie Odgaard

Yellow Jersey(Financial Media and IR)

Sarah Hollins

Tel: +44 (0)7787 502 947

katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com

Tel: +44 (0)7764 947137

avacta@yellowjerseypr.com

About Avacta Group plc(www.avacta.com)

Avacta's principal focus is on its proprietary Affimer® technology which is anovel engineered alternative to antibodies that has wide application in Life Sciences for diagnostics, therapeutics and general research and development.

Antibodies dominate markets worth in excess of $100bn despite their shortcomings. Affimer technology has been designed to address many of these negative performance issues, principally; the time taken to generate new antibodies, the reliance on an animal's immune response, poor specificity in many cases, and batch to batch variability. Affimer technology isbased on a small protein that can be quickly generated to bind with high specificity and affinity to a wide range of protein targets.

Avacta has a pre-clinical biotech development programme with an in-house focus on immuno-oncology and bleeding disorders as well as partnered development programmes. Avacta is commercialising non-therapeutic Affimer reagents through licensing to developers of life sciences research tools and diagnostics.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

Avacta Group plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 07:38:08 UTC
