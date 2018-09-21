Avacta : Investor Meeting and Presentation

21 September 2018

Avacta Group plc

("Avacta", the "Group" or the "Company")

Investor Meeting and Presentation

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents, is pleased to announce that Alastair Smith, CEO of Avacta, will be presenting at an investor evening hosted by Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd. TPI acted as a joint agent in the recent £11.6m placing by Avacta Group plc.

The event will be held on 1st October, London, EC2 and will commence at 5.00pm. To Register your interest, please email info@turnerpope.comor call 0203 621 4121.

- Ends -

For further information from Avacta Group plc, please contact:

Avacta Group plc Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0) 844 414 0452 www.avacta.com finnCap Ltd Geoff Nash / Giles Rolls - Nominated Adviser Tim Redfern / Nikita Jain - Corporate Broking WG Partners Nigel Birks / Nigel Barnes David Wilson / Claes Spang Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 0500 www.finncap.com Tel: +44 (0) 203 705 9318 Tel: +44 (0) 203 705 9317 www.wgpartners.co.uk Turner Pope James Pope Andy Thacker Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120 www.turnerpope.com Zyme Communications(Trade and Regional Media) Katie Odgaard Yellow Jersey(Financial Media and IR) Sarah Hollins Tel: +44 (0)7787 502 947 katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com Tel: +44 (0)7764 947137 avacta@yellowjerseypr.com

About Avacta Group plc(www.avacta.com)

Avacta's principal focus is on its proprietary Affimer® technology which is anovel engineered alternative to antibodies that has wide application in Life Sciences for diagnostics, therapeutics and general research and development.

Antibodies dominate markets worth in excess of $100bn despite their shortcomings. Affimer technology has been designed to address many of these negative performance issues, principally; the time taken to generate new antibodies, the reliance on an animal's immune response, poor specificity in many cases, and batch to batch variability. Affimer technology isbased on a small protein that can be quickly generated to bind with high specificity and affinity to a wide range of protein targets.

Avacta has a pre-clinical biotech development programme with an in-house focus on immuno-oncology and bleeding disorders as well as partnered development programmes. Avacta is commercialising non-therapeutic Affimer reagents through licensing to developers of life sciences research tools and diagnostics.