Avacta : Investor Meeting and Presentation

21 September 2018
Avacta Group plc
("Avacta", the "Group" or the "Company")
Investor Meeting and Presentation
Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents, is pleased to announce that Alastair Smith, CEO of Avacta, will be presenting at an investor evening hosted by Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd. TPI acted as a joint agent in the recent £11.6m placing by Avacta Group plc.
The event will be held on 1st October, London, EC2 and will commence at 5.00pm. To Register your interest, please email info@turnerpope.comor call 0203 621 4121.
About Avacta Group plc(www.avacta.com)
Avacta's principal focus is on its proprietary Affimer® technology which is anovel engineered alternative to antibodies that has wide application in Life Sciences for diagnostics, therapeutics and general research and development.
Antibodies dominate markets worth in excess of $100bn despite their shortcomings. Affimer technology has been designed to address many of these negative performance issues, principally; the time taken to generate new antibodies, the reliance on an animal's immune response, poor specificity in many cases, and batch to batch variability. Affimer technology isbased on a small protein that can be quickly generated to bind with high specificity and affinity to a wide range of protein targets.
Avacta has a pre-clinical biotech development programme with an in-house focus on immuno-oncology and bleeding disorders as well as partnered development programmes. Avacta is commercialising non-therapeutic Affimer reagents through licensing to developers of life sciences research tools and diagnostics.