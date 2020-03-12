Avadel Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
03/12/2020 | 07:01am EDT
Completed enrollment for the pivotal REST-ON Phase 3 study in Q4 2019; data readout expected in Q2 2020
Raised $65 million in gross proceeds from private placement with leading biotech investment funds in February 2020
Realized over $80 million in cost savings from restructuring and other cost reduction actions
Reported revenue at the high end of the annual guidance at $59.2 million for full year 2019
DUBLIN, Ireland, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, and provided a company update.
“Throughout the past year we have successfully executed on our focused development strategy for FT218 and completed a corporate restructuring program that resulted in $82 million of cost savings year-over-year. We believe these activities have changed the course of the company and created a significant opportunity to drive long-term shareholder value,” said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel. “The opportunity presented by the development of FT218 is increasingly being recognized by the investment community, as we completed in February 2020 a $65 million private placement priced at-the-market with leading biotech investors, Vivo Capital, Avoro Capital Advisors, RTW Investments, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Acuta Capital, and KVP Capital.”
“Looking ahead, we have several near-term clinical milestones, including the last patient last visit for the pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON trial for FT218 scheduled to occur in the next two weeks, which will be followed by topline data from the study in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, we’ve announced plans to enhance the FT218 program by including an open-label extension study for REST-ON, and a switch study to evaluate patients switching from twice-nightly sodium oxybate to once-nightly FT218, which we plan to start by the end of the first quarter of 2020. This is an exciting time in Avadel’s history, as we believe that FT218, if approved by the FDA, has the potential to take a significant share of the twice-nightly sodium oxybate market, which we estimated to be approximately $1.7 billion1 in 2019,” concluded Mr. Divis.
Fourth quarter and recent company highlights
Completed enrollment for the REST-ON Phase 3 pivotal trial of FT218 for excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy for a total Phase 3 trial size of 212 patients, which exceeded the trial’s enrollment target of 205 patients;
Last patient last visit for the REST-ON Phase 3 trial is expected to occur in the next two weeks, with topline data expected in the second quarter of 2020;
Completed a $65 million private placement with leading biotech investment funds in February 2020;
Strengthened the management team’s financial and operational capabilities with the appointments of Thomas McHugh as Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Jason Vaughn to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Technical Operations
Appointed Dr. Mark McCamish, an internationally recognized expert in drug development and manufacturing, to the Board of Directors
Achieved approximately $82 million of lower operating expenses for the full year 2019 compared to 2018 due to cost reductions and restructuring actions;
Received U.S. FDA approval for Nouress™, a cysteine hydrochloride injection for treating neonate patients requiring total parental nutrition, and the USPTO issued an Orange Book-listed patent for Nouress; and
Reported revenues of $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Overview of fourth quarter 2019 financial results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $11.0 million, compared to $20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline on a year-over-year basis was primarily attributed to lower overall sales volume across the Company’s hospital products as a result of increased market competition.
R&D expenses were $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase on a year-over-year basis was primarily attributed to the Company’s investment in R&D spend in its FT218 development program.
SG&A expenses were $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decline is primarily the result of realized cost reductions resulting from the exit of Noctiva™ and the Company’s cost reduction and restructuring actions.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $63.9 million or $1.72 per share for the same period in 2018.
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $64.2 million as of December 31, 2019. In February 2020, the Company completed a private placement with leading biotech investment funds receiving net proceeds of approximately $61.1 million. The Company has convertible debt of $143.8 million due in February 2023.
Based on recent hospital products sales performance, increased competition from additional products launched in 2019, and recent market price actions, revenue for the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be at or above $10 million.
Footnote: 1. Annualized Xyrem revenues from the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results press release, February 25, 2020
About FT218 FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate. The company is currently conducting the REST-ON study, a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218 in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy. In addition, Avadel develops and markets a portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.
