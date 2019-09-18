Log in
Avalara : Announces 22 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

09/18/2019

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 22 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara Certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce integrations with a broad variety of solutions this quarter.

  • Adaptive Jewelry offers business process software for jewelry subcontract manufacturing, jewelry distribution, jewelry designer brand operations, and multinational corporations.
  • Cegid Retail Y2 is a leading omnichannel and cloud POS solution for specialty retail and luxury brands.
  • DirectScale is cloud-based software that supports direct and social selling companies, and their sales force.
  • DWA Commerce is an end-to-end business management platform that allows customers to run and manage their entire business, customer-facing functions, and back-end operations from a single system.
  • Epicor Prelude (OEM) fully integrates all areas of a distributor's operations — from front office to back office functions.
  • ExpandIT develops ERP-integrated ecommerce portals as well as mobile field service solutions that help field service companies optimize their resources, increase productivity, and improve their customer experience.
  • Forbin Ecommerce allows sellers to capture the interest of customers with a user-friendly design and a secure payment portal.
  • FROG (Furniture Retail Operations Group) offers a retail POS solution that is fully integrated and specially designed for big-ticket retail.
  • Full Circle ERP handles every aspect of a company’s financial and operational needs, from product inception through financial statements and everything in between.
  • Infor Baan by Crossroads RMC offers a comprehensive set of software and services to support the optimization and integration of a company's shop floor and warehouse with industry-leading ERP solutions.
  • Intuitive ERP Link by PeopleSense enables a comprehensive enterprise resource planning solution for discrete manufacturers.
  • Invoiced helps businesses put accounts receivable on autopilot in order to get paid faster, automate collections, and reduce bad debt.
  • Magic Touch Software offers dental manufacturing businesses a complete enterprise solution out of the box, from managing customer accounts, targeted marketing, and advanced business intelligence to optimized production workflows, technician and task tracking, and more.
  • MicroD offers website technology solutions for home furnishings retailers and manufacturers to substantially grow their business online and in stores.
  • Passport Software provides comprehensive accounting and business software for small and mid-sized companies that have outgrown their entry level software solution.
  • Propago brings the physical and digital marketing worlds together in a single cloud-based platform, allowing marketers to better manage the complexities of distributing brand and marketing materials.
  • Proximis is an innovative unified commerce solution designed to eliminate the frictions in the sales process that drive down value, enabling brands and retailers to sell higher volumes more effectively and satisfy their customers.
  • PSG (Phoenix Systems Group) is a leading provider of ecommerce, ERP, and integration services for mid-level, multi-channel businesses.
  • Salesforce B2B Commerce Lightning Connector by Docmation empowers companies to deploy prebuilt, next-gen tax engines in commerce applications built on Salesforce Lightning for a wide variety of business and vertical industry needs.
  • Sandhills Global – AIP offers a platform to connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, and aviation industries.
  • Teachers Pay Teachers is an online marketplace where teachers buy and sell original educational materials.
  • TouchCR delivers a comprehensive, one-stop, customer-centric, enterprise B2C ecommerce platform, designed to scale.

For more information about the Avalara Certified program, and a list of all of our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.


© Business Wire 2019
