Avalara : Announces 41 Newly-Certified Integrations into Business Applications
0
12/20/2018 | 11:01am CET
Avalara,
Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance
automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of
41 newly-certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce,
point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.
Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004,
with a keen focus on integrating with technology solutions already in
use by existing and future customers. Avalara Certified integration
partners have met criteria developed by Avalara to guarantee each
integration’s performance and reliability. Certified integrations are
built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for
embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.
Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner
solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable
taxes, fees, and surcharges for billing line items. Avalara software
reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of
products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other
international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on
driving their own business success.
The latest group of Avalara Certified integrations includes:
Albertsons Marketplace is an online marketplace powered by the
Mirakl Marketplace Platform, showcasing Albertsons Cos' 3rd
party seller network. Albertsons Marketplace offers an extended
specialty selection across Grocery, Wellness and Household shopping
categories.
AmeriCommerce is an ecommerce software solution built for
high-volume online stores and complex products.
Apex Energetics is a marketplace for research-based nutritional
products available exclusively through healthcare professionals.
Chargify is a recurring billing platform that caters to
startups and software companies.
CoreDial SwitchConnex is cloud software and services enabling
companies to quickly and cost-effectively sell, deliver, manage, and
invoice for a host of communication services.
Coupa CTX (by Shelby) is the cloud platform for business spend,
delivering measurable value through real-time spend visibility,
control, compliance, and agility.
Craft Commerce (by Surprise Highway) is a content management
system that aims to make life enjoyable for developers and content
managers alike.
Cumulus Retail helps retailers optimize in-store, online, and
back-office operations through a powerful and affordable SaaS
point-of-sale solution.
Fieldpoint Service Application enables organizations to
automate, manage, monitor, and streamline their field service
operations.
Foundation 3000 (by Softrend) is all-in-one software that
centralizes customers’ operational processes in one place.
SAP hybris (by arvato) is a digital transformation software
solution that helps make clients more agile and competitive, and
enables them to deliver new standards of service to their customers.
Infor LX (by Crossroads RMC) is an ERP solution used primarily
by manufacturers.
Infusionsoft ecommerce is technology that accelerates small
business growth with support, coaches, and partners, while fostering
communities for their customers to rely on.
InsiteCommerce is designed to give manufacturers and
distributors the flexibility to deliver the right information, at the
right time, in the way they want to do business.
Kentico (by Golden Communications) is a mid-range ecommerce
system for companies that do $1M to $500M in annual sales.
Khameleon Software is purpose-built to meet the office
furniture industry’s unique demands, all on one single, scalable
platform.
LemonStand eCommerce is an ecommerce software platform for
retailers who want to grow their online business.
MakerPlace, Inc is a commercial use online marketplace devoted
to products created by local makers with a passion for solving
everyday household problems.
Mirakl is a provider of marketplace solutions that help
companies scale ecommerce.
Morphis is a provider of global currency supply chain
management software.
MyKala Marketplace is a new social commerce model providing a
uniquely interactive, personalized experience that’s ideally tailored
for the modern, mobile consumer.
Nomad is an ecommerce shopping cart application built to
integrate with virtually any ERP solution, resulting in one set of
complete and accurate information.
Oracle (Fusion) ERP Cloud (by Smart ERP) is a comprehensive,
integrated, and scalable financial management solution with extensive
support for global companies in a wide variety of industries.
Precision Data is a single integrated system for telecom
billing and back office.
Printsites is a complete ecommerce web-to-print solution for
enterprise businesses.
Property Pres Wizard is a web-based work order management
system.
RMS (by Retail Realm) is a complete retail management system
designed to take the guesswork out of running retail operations and
positively impact bottom line.
Salesforce™ Billing enables seamless integration of invoicing,
collections, taxes, and reporting into one platform, all within
Salesforce.
SearchFit builds user-friendly and search engine-friendly
websites, resulting in more targeted traffic driven to a website that
converts visitors into customers.
ShopWorx Onsite is management software designed specifically
for screen printers, embroidery companies, and other decorated apparel
and promotional product companies.
Sirius-e (by Orion Software) is a hire, rental, and inventory
management software that’s powerful, integrated, and easy to use.
Slatwall Commerce is a cloud-based ecommerce management
solution allowing retailers to sell and manage merchandise, digital
downloads, subscription, and event product types.
Southware ERP (by Timesavers) combines traditional ERP
functions with innovative products and services to make work easier
for organizations of all sizes in many industries.
STORIS ERP is a retail software solution for the furniture,
bedding, appliance, and electronics industries.
Stratus POS is a retail point of sale software solution that
supports multiple, diverse business models, and features a
customizable graphic user interface to meet individual requirements.
System Integrator by D-Tools is software that helps manage all
aspects of an integrator’s business, including sales, comprehensive
system design, project documentation, procurement, and project
management.
Veras Checkout enables stores to effortlessly carry out
corporate strategies with a powerful pricing engine, enterprise-wide
visibility into inventory levels, and the ability to access customer
information and orders across channels.
Xstore POS (by DMA) is a complete point-of-service system for
inventory visibility, customer intelligence, and seamless transactions.
Xtuple is an open source ERP solution that integrates business
data into a single system.
ZeckoShop is a feature-rich, all-in-one ecommerce platform
designed to seamlessly integrate with customers’ business operations.
Znode Multifront (by Znode) is an ecommerce solution enabling
clients to create highly relevant online experiences for shoppers.
For more information about the Avalara Certified program, and a list of
all of our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations.
For any business application not already certified, or for a custom
solution, Avalara offers an API for
each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any
developer or business to build.
About Avalara
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In
partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial
management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance
solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT,
excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in
Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the
U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.