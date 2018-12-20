Avalara : Announces 41 Newly-Certified Integrations into Business Applications

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 41 newly-certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a keen focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara Certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara to guarantee each integration’s performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

The latest group of Avalara Certified integrations includes:

Albertsons Marketplace is an online marketplace powered by the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, showcasing Albertsons Cos' 3 rd party seller network. Albertsons Marketplace offers an extended specialty selection across Grocery, Wellness and Household shopping categories.

is an online marketplace powered by the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, showcasing Albertsons Cos' 3 party seller network. Albertsons Marketplace offers an extended specialty selection across Grocery, Wellness and Household shopping categories. AmeriCommerce is an ecommerce software solution built for high-volume online stores and complex products.

is an ecommerce software solution built for high-volume online stores and complex products. Apex Energetics is a marketplace for research-based nutritional products available exclusively through healthcare professionals.

is a marketplace for research-based nutritional products available exclusively through healthcare professionals. Chargify is a recurring billing platform that caters to startups and software companies.

is a recurring billing platform that caters to startups and software companies. CoreDial SwitchConnex is cloud software and services enabling companies to quickly and cost-effectively sell, deliver, manage, and invoice for a host of communication services.

is cloud software and services enabling companies to quickly and cost-effectively sell, deliver, manage, and invoice for a host of communication services. Coupa CTX (by Shelby) is the cloud platform for business spend, delivering measurable value through real-time spend visibility, control, compliance, and agility.

is the cloud platform for business spend, delivering measurable value through real-time spend visibility, control, compliance, and agility. Craft Commerce (by Surprise Highway) is a content management system that aims to make life enjoyable for developers and content managers alike.

is a content management system that aims to make life enjoyable for developers and content managers alike. Cumulus Retail helps retailers optimize in-store, online, and back-office operations through a powerful and affordable SaaS point-of-sale solution.

helps retailers optimize in-store, online, and back-office operations through a powerful and affordable SaaS point-of-sale solution. Fieldpoint Service Application enables organizations to automate, manage, monitor, and streamline their field service operations.

enables organizations to automate, manage, monitor, and streamline their field service operations. Foundation 3000 (by Softrend) is all-in-one software that centralizes customers’ operational processes in one place.

is all-in-one software that centralizes customers’ operational processes in one place. SAP hybris (by arvato) is a digital transformation software solution that helps make clients more agile and competitive, and enables them to deliver new standards of service to their customers.

is a digital transformation software solution that helps make clients more agile and competitive, and enables them to deliver new standards of service to their customers. Infor LX (by Crossroads RMC) is an ERP solution used primarily by manufacturers.

is an ERP solution used primarily by manufacturers. Infusionsoft ecommerce is technology that accelerates small business growth with support, coaches, and partners, while fostering communities for their customers to rely on.

is technology that accelerates small business growth with support, coaches, and partners, while fostering communities for their customers to rely on. InsiteCommerce is designed to give manufacturers and distributors the flexibility to deliver the right information, at the right time, in the way they want to do business.

is designed to give manufacturers and distributors the flexibility to deliver the right information, at the right time, in the way they want to do business. Kentico (by Golden Communications) is a mid-range ecommerce system for companies that do $1M to $500M in annual sales.

is a mid-range ecommerce system for companies that do $1M to $500M in annual sales. Khameleon Software is purpose-built to meet the office furniture industry’s unique demands, all on one single, scalable platform.

is purpose-built to meet the office furniture industry’s unique demands, all on one single, scalable platform. LemonStand eCommerce is an ecommerce software platform for retailers who want to grow their online business.

is an ecommerce software platform for retailers who want to grow their online business. MakerPlace, Inc is a commercial use online marketplace devoted to products created by local makers with a passion for solving everyday household problems.

is a commercial use online marketplace devoted to products created by local makers with a passion for solving everyday household problems. Mirakl is a provider of marketplace solutions that help companies scale ecommerce.

is a provider of marketplace solutions that help companies scale ecommerce. Morphis is a provider of global currency supply chain management software.

is a provider of global currency supply chain management software. MyKala Marketplace is a new social commerce model providing a uniquely interactive, personalized experience that’s ideally tailored for the modern, mobile consumer.

is a new social commerce model providing a uniquely interactive, personalized experience that’s ideally tailored for the modern, mobile consumer. Nomad is an ecommerce shopping cart application built to integrate with virtually any ERP solution, resulting in one set of complete and accurate information.

is an ecommerce shopping cart application built to integrate with virtually any ERP solution, resulting in one set of complete and accurate information. Oracle (Fusion) ERP Cloud (by Smart ERP) is a comprehensive, integrated, and scalable financial management solution with extensive support for global companies in a wide variety of industries.

is a comprehensive, integrated, and scalable financial management solution with extensive support for global companies in a wide variety of industries. Precision Data is a single integrated system for telecom billing and back office.

is a single integrated system for telecom billing and back office. Printsites is a complete ecommerce web-to-print solution for enterprise businesses.

is a complete ecommerce web-to-print solution for enterprise businesses. Property Pres Wizard is a web-based work order management system.

is a web-based work order management system. RMS (by Retail Realm) is a complete retail management system designed to take the guesswork out of running retail operations and positively impact bottom line.

is a complete retail management system designed to take the guesswork out of running retail operations and positively impact bottom line. Salesforce™ Billing enables seamless integration of invoicing, collections, taxes, and reporting into one platform, all within Salesforce.

enables seamless integration of invoicing, collections, taxes, and reporting into one platform, all within Salesforce. SearchFit builds user-friendly and search engine-friendly websites, resulting in more targeted traffic driven to a website that converts visitors into customers.

builds user-friendly and search engine-friendly websites, resulting in more targeted traffic driven to a website that converts visitors into customers. ShopWorx Onsite is management software designed specifically for screen printers, embroidery companies, and other decorated apparel and promotional product companies.

is management software designed specifically for screen printers, embroidery companies, and other decorated apparel and promotional product companies. Sirius-e (by Orion Software) is a hire, rental, and inventory management software that’s powerful, integrated, and easy to use.

is a hire, rental, and inventory management software that’s powerful, integrated, and easy to use. Slatwall Commerce is a cloud-based ecommerce management solution allowing retailers to sell and manage merchandise, digital downloads, subscription, and event product types.

is a cloud-based ecommerce management solution allowing retailers to sell and manage merchandise, digital downloads, subscription, and event product types. Southware ERP (by Timesavers) combines traditional ERP functions with innovative products and services to make work easier for organizations of all sizes in many industries.

combines traditional ERP functions with innovative products and services to make work easier for organizations of all sizes in many industries. STORIS ERP is a retail software solution for the furniture, bedding, appliance, and electronics industries.

is a retail software solution for the furniture, bedding, appliance, and electronics industries. Stratus POS is a retail point of sale software solution that supports multiple, diverse business models, and features a customizable graphic user interface to meet individual requirements.

is a retail point of sale software solution that supports multiple, diverse business models, and features a customizable graphic user interface to meet individual requirements. System Integrator by D-Tools is software that helps manage all aspects of an integrator’s business, including sales, comprehensive system design, project documentation, procurement, and project management.

is software that helps manage all aspects of an integrator’s business, including sales, comprehensive system design, project documentation, procurement, and project management. Veras Checkout enables stores to effortlessly carry out corporate strategies with a powerful pricing engine, enterprise-wide visibility into inventory levels, and the ability to access customer information and orders across channels.

enables stores to effortlessly carry out corporate strategies with a powerful pricing engine, enterprise-wide visibility into inventory levels, and the ability to access customer information and orders across channels. Xstore POS (by DMA) is a complete point-of-service system for inventory visibility, customer intelligence, and seamless transactions.

is a complete point-of-service system for inventory visibility, customer intelligence, and seamless transactions. Xtuple is an open source ERP solution that integrates business data into a single system.

is an open source ERP solution that integrates business data into a single system. ZeckoShop is a feature-rich, all-in-one ecommerce platform designed to seamlessly integrate with customers’ business operations.

is a feature-rich, all-in-one ecommerce platform designed to seamlessly integrate with customers’ business operations. Znode Multifront (by Znode) is an ecommerce solution enabling clients to create highly relevant online experiences for shoppers.

For more information about the Avalara Certified program, and a list of all of our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005021/en/