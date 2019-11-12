Avalara Announces CRUSH 2020: The Future of Tax Compliance--Now

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of CRUSH, its fifth annual tax conference and industry gathering. The conference will take place May 12-14, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. Bringing together the world’s experts and practitioners at the forefront of the complex world of tax compliance, CRUSH offers attendees opportunities to learn, educate, and network with hundreds of peers and experts. For more information or to register for CRUSH, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

“Our customers are the guiding light for everything we do at Avalara. Next year’s event will be unlike any CRUSH conferences in the past as we come off a year filled with extensive growth across the globe,” said Scott McFarlane, co-founder and CEO of Avalara. “As we enter a new decade, we will all be preparing for a new era in tax compliance and this CRUSH will help all attendees navigate what that future looks like.”

CRUSH guests--including Avalara customers, business and technology partners, accounting leaders and CPAs, and other industry experts--will walk away with an understanding of the most confounding tax challenges impacting their business and roles today, as well as how they can prepare for future changes in tax compliance. New for 2020, attendees will learn about the roadmap for Avalara, including new products and future growth, directly from Avalara CEO Scott McFarlane.

Event Highlights:

Learning Lab: Hands-on, 1:1 guidance and training with Avalara product experts is available for all attendees. Appointment requests will be available prior to the event.

CPE Credit: Options for more than 85 hours of CPE credit will be offered in interactive and comprehensive sessions, providing participants with maximum value at an affordable price.

Networking: Connect with industry leaders, policymakers, product experts, and people that live and breathe tax compliance.

Sponsor Showcase: Open throughout the conference, the Showcase gives attendees opportunities to browse and discuss solutions offered by sponsoring partners.

