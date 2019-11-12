Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avalara, Inc.    AVLR

AVALARA, INC.

(AVLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avalara Announces CRUSH 2020: The Future of Tax Compliance--Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:31am EST

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of CRUSH, its fifth annual tax conference and industry gathering. The conference will take place May 12-14, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. Bringing together the world’s experts and practitioners at the forefront of the complex world of tax compliance, CRUSH offers attendees opportunities to learn, educate, and network with hundreds of peers and experts. For more information or to register for CRUSH, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

“Our customers are the guiding light for everything we do at Avalara. Next year’s event will be unlike any CRUSH conferences in the past as we come off a year filled with extensive growth across the globe,” said Scott McFarlane, co-founder and CEO of Avalara. “As we enter a new decade, we will all be preparing for a new era in tax compliance and this CRUSH will help all attendees navigate what that future looks like.”

CRUSH guests--including Avalara customers, business and technology partners, accounting leaders and CPAs, and other industry experts--will walk away with an understanding of the most confounding tax challenges impacting their business and roles today, as well as how they can prepare for future changes in tax compliance. New for 2020, attendees will learn about the roadmap for Avalara, including new products and future growth, directly from Avalara CEO Scott McFarlane.

Event Highlights:

  • Learning Lab: Hands-on, 1:1 guidance and training with Avalara product experts is available for all attendees. Appointment requests will be available prior to the event.
  • CPE Credit: Options for more than 85 hours of CPE credit will be offered in interactive and comprehensive sessions, providing participants with maximum value at an affordable price.
  • Networking: Connect with industry leaders, policymakers, product experts, and people that live and breathe tax compliance.
  • Sponsor Showcase: Open throughout the conference, the Showcase gives attendees opportunities to browse and discuss solutions offered by sponsoring partners.

Follow Avalara:

  • Learn more about CRUSH at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including sponsorship opportunities, agenda and session information, registration details, justification letters, FAQs, and more.
  • Review the events from 2019 in Huntington Beach, California at CRUSH 2019.
  • Twitter: For continuous CRUSH news and event updates, follow @Avalara and join the conversations using #AvalaraCRUSH20.
  • Facebook: Like Avalara on Facebook to view photos from last year and updates from CRUSH.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVALARA, INC.
06:31aAVALARA ANNOUNCES CRUSH 2020 : The Future of Tax Compliance--Now
BU
11/06AVALARA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
11/05AVALARA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05AVALARA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
11/05AVALARA : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
10/25AVALARA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25AVALARA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/17AVALARA : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019
BU
09/18AVALARA : Announces 22 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications
BU
08/08AVALARA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 375 M
EBIT 2019 -13,6 M
Net income 2019 -52,2 M
Finance 2019 465 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -103x
P/E ratio 2020 -105x
EV / Sales2019 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
Capitalization 5 458 M
Chart AVALARA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avalara, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVALARA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 99,36  $
Last Close Price 72,30  $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott M. McFarlane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Mathradas President & Chief Operating Officer
William D. Ingram Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Edward Arthur Gilhuly Director
Marion R. Foote Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVALARA, INC.122.38%5 458
ADOBE INC.28.30%139 124
WORKDAY INC.1.72%36 833
AUTODESK18.90%33 270
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.22.15%28 810
SQUARE, INC.13.73%26 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group