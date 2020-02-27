Avalara : Announces RSM as Diamond Sponsor of CRUSH in St. Louis

Log in
02/27/2020 | 04:51am EST

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of RSM US LLP ("RSM") — the nation's leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services focused on the middle market — as Diamond sponsor of Avalara’s fifth annual CRUSH conference, the industry’s premier event for transaction tax professionals.

The conference, themed The Future of Tax Compliance — Now, will take place May 12–14, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri, bringing together experts and practitioners at the forefront of the complex world of tax compliance. CRUSH attendees will have ample opportunities over three days to learn and network with hundreds of peers and experts. And, for the first time at CRUSH, attendees will learn about the road map for Avalara, including new products and future growth, directly from Avalara CEO Scott McFarlane.

RSM will participate in the event alongside attendees who’ll gain advance knowledge of how emerging trends in tax and technology will impact their businesses and roles in coming years.

"As the world of transaction tax becomes increasingly complex nearly two years following the South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. ruling, Avalara’s CRUSH conference takes on an ever more significant role in helping businesses untangle, comprehend, and navigate today's most confounding tax challenges, and move toward compliance,” said Steve Parish, principal and sales and use tax automation national lead at RSM US LLP. “To that end, we’re enthusiastically continuing to support what we feel is the industry’s premier tax compliance event.”

Other CRUSH sponsors include

  • TaxConnex as a Titanium sponsor
  • Chargebee and DMA as Platinum sponsors
  • Sage, Sage Intacct, SmartERP, and Sales Tax Institute as Silver sponsors
  • Accounting Seed, PwC, Thatcher Technology Group, and Thompson Tax as Bronze sponsors
  • Accounting Today, AccountingWEB and CPA Practice Advisor as Media sponsors

For more information or to register for CRUSH, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

CRUSH 2020 highlights

  • Learning Lab: Hands-on, 1:1 guidance and training with Avalara product experts is available for all attendees. Appointment requests will be available prior to the event.
  • CPE Credit: Options for more than 85 hours of CPE credit will be offered in interactive and comprehensive sessions, providing participants with maximum value at an affordable price.
  • Networking: Connect with industry leaders, policymakers, product experts, and people that live and breathe tax compliance.
  • Sponsor Showcase: Open throughout the conference, the showcase gives attendees opportunities to browse and discuss solutions offered by sponsoring partners.

Follow Avalara

  • Learn more about CRUSH at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including sponsorship opportunities, agenda and session information, registration details, justification letters, FAQs, and more.
  • Review the events from 2019 in Huntington Beach, California, at CRUSH 2019.
  • Twitter: For continuous CRUSH news and event updates, follow @Avalara and join the conversations using #AvalaraCRUSH20.
  • Facebook: Like Avalara on Facebook to view photos from last year and updates from CRUSH.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

About RSM US LLP

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to clients, colleagues, and communities through world-class audit, tax, and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients RSM serves are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and RSM is focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
