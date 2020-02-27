Avalara : Announces RSM as Diamond Sponsor of CRUSH in St. Louis

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of RSM US LLP ("RSM") — the nation's leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services focused on the middle market — as Diamond sponsor of Avalara’s fifth annual CRUSH conference, the industry’s premier event for transaction tax professionals.

The conference, themed The Future of Tax Compliance — Now, will take place May 12–14, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri, bringing together experts and practitioners at the forefront of the complex world of tax compliance. CRUSH attendees will have ample opportunities over three days to learn and network with hundreds of peers and experts. And, for the first time at CRUSH, attendees will learn about the road map for Avalara, including new products and future growth, directly from Avalara CEO Scott McFarlane.

RSM will participate in the event alongside attendees who’ll gain advance knowledge of how emerging trends in tax and technology will impact their businesses and roles in coming years.

"As the world of transaction tax becomes increasingly complex nearly two years following the South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. ruling, Avalara’s CRUSH conference takes on an ever more significant role in helping businesses untangle, comprehend, and navigate today's most confounding tax challenges, and move toward compliance,” said Steve Parish, principal and sales and use tax automation national lead at RSM US LLP. “To that end, we’re enthusiastically continuing to support what we feel is the industry’s premier tax compliance event.”

Other CRUSH sponsors include

TaxConnex as a Titanium sponsor

Chargebee and DMA as Platinum sponsors

Sage, Sage Intacct, SmartERP, and Sales Tax Institute as Silver sponsors

Accounting Seed, PwC, Thatcher Technology Group, and Thompson Tax as Bronze sponsors

Accounting Today, AccountingWEB and CPA Practice Advisor as Media sponsors

For more information or to register for CRUSH, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

CRUSH 2020 highlights

Learning Lab: Hands-on, 1:1 guidance and training with Avalara product experts is available for all attendees. Appointment requests will be available prior to the event.

Hands-on, 1:1 guidance and training with Avalara product experts is available for all attendees. Appointment requests will be available prior to the event. CPE Credit: Options for more than 85 hours of CPE credit will be offered in interactive and comprehensive sessions, providing participants with maximum value at an affordable price.

Options for more than 85 hours of CPE credit will be offered in interactive and comprehensive sessions, providing participants with maximum value at an affordable price. Networking: Connect with industry leaders, policymakers, product experts, and people that live and breathe tax compliance.

Connect with industry leaders, policymakers, product experts, and people that live and breathe tax compliance. Sponsor Showcase: Open throughout the conference, the showcase gives attendees opportunities to browse and discuss solutions offered by sponsoring partners.

