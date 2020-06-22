Avalara : Expands Partnership with BigCommerce to Automate Sales Tax Calculations for All Merchants

Log in
06/22/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS ecommerce platforms for fast-growing and established brands. With the new agreement, Avalara is the preferred partner providing BigCommerce customers with a portfolio of solutions to solve their tax compliance needs.

The expanded partnership will provide all BigCommerce customers with access to new Avalara products, as well as Avalara’s existing suite of end-to-end tax compliance solutions to automate sales tax management. Additionally, BigCommerce small business customers will have access to special no-charge sales tax calculations offers. Customers can combine this with Avalara Returns for Small Business, a recently announced new product that helps small businesses automate the sales tax return preparation process and eliminate the hassle of manually filing returns to each state website.

“Today’s consumers expect an easy online shopping experience from start to finish, and our goal as an ecommerce platform is to ensure retailers have all the tools necessary to make that happen,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “With an industry-leading partner like Avalara automating sales tax calculations, the online checkout process is simplified, giving consumers the experience they want while simultaneously freeing up resources so merchants can focus on the all-important task of growing revenue rather than managing the back-office minutiae of tax compliance.”

BigCommerce and Avalara have partnered since 2012 to alleviate the burden of sales tax compliance and to support growing ecommerce businesses by automating mandatory processes. Through the partnership, Avalara solutions provide ecommerce merchants the ability to automate sales tax compliance from calculation through tax return preparation, filing, and payment.

“We’re looking forward to our expanded partnership with BigCommerce and our ability to provide merchants of all sizes with the ecommerce technology needed to serve customers and grow their business,” said Greg Chapman, SVP of business development at Avalara. “BigCommerce is an innovator in SaaS ecommerce, and we’re proud to provide new sales tax automation offerings to help our mutual customers manage their tax compliance from end to end.”

To learn more about the Avalara for BigCommerce, please click here.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service ecommerce platform that enables merchants to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. With a unique combination of easy-to-use, enterprise-level features and flexibility, BigCommerce powers more than 60,000 B2B and direct-to-consumer online stores across 120 countries — including Fortune 1000 brands like Avery Dennison, Ben & Jerry’s, Bliss, Burrow, Skullcandy, Sony, and Woolrich. Visit bigcommerce.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
