AVALARA INC
Avalara : TrustFile Now Available on Amazon Marketplace Appstore

08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Businesses that sell on Amazon can now easily file and remit sales tax with leading provider of tax compliance automation software

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the availability of Avalara TrustFile on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore. Avalara TrustFile helps businesses that sell on Amazon spend more time focusing on their business and less time dealing with complicated sales tax filing and compliance issues.

Thousands of merchants currently manage sales tax filing using Avalara TrustFile. The app includes essential automation features to help businesses that sell on Amazon get compliant, including:

  • Automatic, ready-to-file returns: When businesses synchronize sales data, Avalara TrustFile will alert as to where, when, and how much to file during each filing period. Businesses can also file returns with a single click.
  • FBA inventory tracking: Connect Avalara TrustFile to an Amazon seller account to receive a report detailing total FBA sales fulfilled out of each Amazon warehouse, total FBA sales volume by state, and first sale date for each state.
  • Static pricing: Avalara TrustFile subscription pricing stays the same regardless of monthly sales volume.
  • Reminders to file on time: Avalara TrustFile sends reminders each month that returns are due — because no one likes late fees or filing calendars.
  • Reliable integrations: Avalara TrustFile integrates with the most widely used shopping carts, marketplaces and accounting software, and accepts CSV data files.
  • Access to expert support: With Avalara TrustFile, businesses get their own sales tax coach, and have access to Avalara’s self-service support center and expert support staff.

“Avalara is committed to helping businesses that sell on Amazon better manage the complexities of filing sales tax and stay compliant,” said Marshal Kushniruk, EVP Global Business Development, Avalara. “As online sellers continue to face a more challenging sales tax compliance landscape, Avalara will continue to focus on automating and simplifying one of the most onerous, time-consuming aspects of small business ownership.”

Avalara has created a resource specifically for businesses that sell on Amazon to explain the many benefits of automating their sales tax filing and compliance. For more information, visit: https://www.avalara.com/us/en/products/integrations/amazon.html.

Additional information about the product is available on Avalara’s TrustFile page.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, eCommerce and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at http://www.avalara.com/.

About Amazon Marketplace Appstore

The Marketplace Appstore is a one-stop-shop where the small and medium sized businesses that sell on Amazon can more easily discover quality applications to help them automate, manage and grow their business. Accessible from Seller Central, the Marketplace Appstore features applications created by Amazon and external developers and covers a range of functionalities across the selling lifecycle.


© Business Wire 2018
