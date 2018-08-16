Avalara : TrustFile Now Available on Amazon Marketplace Appstore

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance
automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the
availability of Avalara TrustFile on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore.
Avalara TrustFile helps businesses that sell on Amazon spend more time
focusing on their business and less time dealing with complicated sales
tax filing and compliance issues.
Thousands of merchants currently manage sales tax filing using Avalara
TrustFile. The app includes essential automation features to help
businesses that sell on Amazon get compliant, including:
-
Automatic, ready-to-file returns: When businesses synchronize
sales data, Avalara TrustFile will alert as to where, when, and how
much to file during each filing period. Businesses can also file
returns with a single click.
-
FBA inventory tracking: Connect Avalara TrustFile to an Amazon
seller account to receive a report detailing total FBA sales fulfilled
out of each Amazon warehouse, total FBA sales volume by state, and
first sale date for each state.
-
Static pricing: Avalara TrustFile subscription pricing
stays the same regardless of monthly sales volume.
-
Reminders to file on time: Avalara TrustFile sends reminders
each month that returns are due — because no one likes late fees or
filing calendars.
-
Reliable integrations: Avalara TrustFile integrates with the
most widely used shopping carts, marketplaces and accounting software,
and accepts CSV data files.
-
Access to expert support: With Avalara TrustFile, businesses
get their own sales tax coach, and have access to Avalara’s
self-service support center and expert support staff.
“Avalara is committed to helping businesses that sell on Amazon better
manage the complexities of filing sales tax and stay compliant,” said
Marshal Kushniruk, EVP Global Business Development, Avalara. “As online
sellers continue to face a more challenging sales tax compliance
landscape, Avalara will continue to focus on automating and simplifying
one of the most onerous, time-consuming aspects of small business
ownership.”
Avalara has created a resource specifically for businesses that sell on
Amazon to explain the many benefits of automating their sales tax filing
and compliance. For more information, visit: https://www.avalara.com/us/en/products/integrations/amazon.html.
Additional information about the product is available on Avalara’s TrustFile
page.
About Avalara
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In
partnership with leading ERP, accounting, eCommerce and other financial
management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance
solutions for various transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT,
excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in
Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the
U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at http://www.avalara.com/.
About Amazon Marketplace Appstore
The Marketplace Appstore is a one-stop-shop where the small and medium
sized businesses that sell on Amazon can more easily discover quality
applications to help them automate, manage and grow their business.
Accessible from Seller Central, the Marketplace Appstore features
applications created by Amazon and external developers and covers a
range of functionalities across the selling lifecycle.
