Avalara : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7, 2020

04/20/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after market close. Avalara will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Avalara First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

  • When: Thursday, May 7, 2020
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Conference Call: (844) 882-5970 from the United States and Canada, (647) 253-8697 International, with conference ID 4577413; please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure a timely connection
  • Webcast: investor.avalara.com; replay will also be archived on this website
  • Replay: (800) 585-8367 from the United States and Canada, (416) 621-4642 International, with conference ID 4577413; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, May 14, 2020

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.


